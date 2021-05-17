Hero MotoCorp Extends Warranties, AMC And Scheduled Free Services

Many two-wheeler manufacturers such as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Yamaha and TVS have announced the extension of warranty, free two-wheeler service under the Joyride programme and annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) keeping in mind the current situation where a large part of the country is under lockdown. The Company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period, by 60 days. Hero recently launched a comprehensive range of sales and after-sales services on the messaging app, WhatsApp. Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24x7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services.

(Hero MotoCorp partnered with Distric Administration, Gurugram, to set up a makeshift COVID-19 care centre with 100 beds)

In terms of COVID-19 relief, Hero MotoCorp partnered with the District Administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in the city. The two-wheeler manufacturer is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform - 'Hero We Care'.

(Hero will extend warranty on all its two-wheelers, whose warranties are going to expire in the current period)

The company is also gearing up to gradually resume operations by starting single shift production at three of its manufacturing plants, Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17, 2021. In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global business markets across the world.

