Hero MotoCorp To Re-Start Operations In Select Plants

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to gradually resume operations by starting single shift production at three of its manufacturing plants, Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Hardwar in Uttarakhand from May 17, 2021. In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global business markets across the world. According to a press statement from Hero MotoCorp, the company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually.

The Hero Splendor is India's highest selling motorcycle

According to the company, with a concerted vaccination drive across the organisation, more than 90 per cent of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated. Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations. Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16. All corporate offices of the company have already been in work from home mode.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a virtual showroom which has a total of 9 models on display

In April 2021, Hero MotoCorp recorded a month-on-month (MoM) decline in sales of 35.47 per cent selling 3,72,285 units as compared to 5,76,957 units sold in March 2021. The shutdown across Hero MotoCorp's plants was reflected in the monthly sales in April 2021, with Bajaj overtaking Hero in overall motorcycle sales. With the ongoing second wave of the pandemic raging across the country, sales in May and June are also expected to be lower than expected, with a recovery only expected by Q3 of 2021-22.

