Hero MotoCorp Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 16, 2021

Hero MotoCorp's GPC in Neemrana and the CIT in Jaipur will also be shut during this period

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will be extending the temporary closure of its manufacturing plans and other facilities across the country till May 16, 2021. The company had originally announced to proactively halt operations temporarily in a staggered manner from April 22 to May 1, 2021. However, the shutdown was extended till May 9, with the hope that the COVID-19 situation will improve. However, with no respite coming in, Hero has decided to extend the shutdown in order to maintain the safety of its employees. More recently, Maruti Suzuki also extended its plant shut down due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Operations

Apart from Hero's manufacturing plants across India, the Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana, and the R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur will also remain closed during this period.

Hero has a total of nine models on display in its virtual showroom

The company further said that it is "continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves." All Hero corporate offices are already in the continue to work from home (WFH) mode, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom

In a bid to continue sales, the company recently introduced an online virtual showroom and the Hero Product Configurator (HPC). The online showroom mimics a brick and mortar set up and provides a 360-degree view of the models and also allows customers to explore the features and technical specifications.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.