carandbike logo
search

Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom

Hero MotoCorp introduces a new feature to enhance the digital buying experience for its customers, an online virtual showroom along with a Hero Product Configurator (HPC) as well.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom is now live on the company's website expand View Photos
The Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom is now live on the company's website

Highlights

  • Hero has a total of 9 products on display in its virtual showrooms
  • The company also offers product configurator
  • Customers have the option to purchase two-wheelers online as well
Tech News

With India reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 and lockdown issued in many parts of the country, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has introduced a new feature for its customers, an online virtual showroom and the Hero Product Configurator (HPC). Hero says that the idea was to offer an immersive digital buying experience to the customers. Like other virtual showrooms, the Hero virtual showroom mimics an actual showroom, provides a 360 degree view and will allow customers to experience Hero two-wheelers and explore the features and technical specifications of the models on display.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Steps Up Its COVID-19 Relief Efforts

h0pv3joo

(Hero has a total of 9 models on display on its virtual showroom)

Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to the digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers' fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to build value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer's room."

Also Read: Hero To Temporarily Stop Production At All Its Plants

em21nprk

(Customers have the option to buy a product directly off the virtual showroom as well)

0 Comments

Customers get a near showroom experience with the online virtual showroom. Hero also offers a 'Request Callback' feature to enquire about the vehicle and have the option to purchase it directly as well. Hero says there are 9 two-wheelers models, showcased in the virtual showroom. Hero also offers a product configurator wherein customers can change the colour, add accessories and optional features and then make the final purchase. The prices will be updated according to the location chosen and extra features added. The HPC also offers AR or augmented reality experience where customers can visualise the product right at their homes, offices etc.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hero Bikes

  • Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
    Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
  • Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
    Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
  • Hero Super Splendor Tyre
    Hero Super Splendor Tyre
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
    2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • 17
    17
  • 18
    18
  • 15
    15
  • Integrated Braking System
    Integrated Braking System
  • Led Boot Lamp
    Led Boot Lamp
  • Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
    Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
    Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
    Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
    Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Aerodynamic Design
    Aerodynamic Design
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Wheels
    Wheels
  • Xpulse 200t Indicator
    Xpulse 200t Indicator
  • Xpulse 200t Led
    Xpulse 200t Led
  • Xpulse 200t Tank
    Xpulse 200t Tank
  • Xtreme200s Indicator
    Xtreme200s Indicator
  • Xtreme200s Led Light
    Xtreme200s Led Light
  • Xtreme200s Tyre
    Xtreme200s Tyre
x
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Race Bike Revealed
Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Race Bike Revealed
Ather 450X Presented With First-Runner Trophy For 2021 carandbike Two Wheeler Of The Year
Ather 450X Presented With First-Runner Trophy For 2021 carandbike Two Wheeler Of The Year
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities