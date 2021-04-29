Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom

With India reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 and lockdown issued in many parts of the country, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has introduced a new feature for its customers, an online virtual showroom and the Hero Product Configurator (HPC). Hero says that the idea was to offer an immersive digital buying experience to the customers. Like other virtual showrooms, the Hero virtual showroom mimics an actual showroom, provides a 360 degree view and will allow customers to experience Hero two-wheelers and explore the features and technical specifications of the models on display.

(Hero has a total of 9 models on display on its virtual showroom)

Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to the digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers' fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to build value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer's room."

(Customers have the option to buy a product directly off the virtual showroom as well)

Customers get a near showroom experience with the online virtual showroom. Hero also offers a 'Request Callback' feature to enquire about the vehicle and have the option to purchase it directly as well. Hero says there are 9 two-wheelers models, showcased in the virtual showroom. Hero also offers a product configurator wherein customers can change the colour, add accessories and optional features and then make the final purchase. The prices will be updated according to the location chosen and extra features added. The HPC also offers AR or augmented reality experience where customers can visualise the product right at their homes, offices etc.

