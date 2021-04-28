Hero MotoCorp Steps Up Relief Efforts During Second Wave Of COVID-19

Hero MotoCorp has stepped up its COVID-19 relief efforts as the country battles a second wave

Hero MotoCorp, world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has stepped up its COVID-19 relief efforts as the country battles a strong second wave of the pandemic. Under its 'Hero WeCare' platform, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Kankhal in Haridwar, Uttarakhand to bolster the town's healthcare system and response to COVID-19. The company is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to boost the capacity of rapid-response teams and other emergency medical facilities. It will also help the Mission to deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar.

C. Ravishankar (IAS), District Magistrate, Haridwar, said "We appreciate the special efforts extended by Hero MotoCorp to tide over the challenges emanating from Covid-19 pandemic. I urge other companies to also extend a similar helping hand so that our efforts to contain the virus and economic hardships are strengthened."

(Hero MotoCorp collaborates with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Haridwar, to open a 122 bed COVID hospital)

Hero is also providing its two-wheelers for health workers in seven hospitals in and around Dharuhera in Haryana, four hospitals in Uttarakhand, four hospitals in Gurugram in Haryana, three hospitals in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar in Rajasthan, and near Halol in Gujarat.

Additionally, Hero has also contributed oxygen cylinders to a few hospitals in Delhi and Haryana. The company has donated PPE kits to health authorities in various states, to be used by health and front-line workers. Going forward, the company says it will continue to step up its efforts to fight COVID-19 and collaborate with local hospitals, state governments and relevant authorities.

