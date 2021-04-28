COVID-19: Maruti Advances Annual Maintenance Shutdown To Coincide With Govt Call To Halt Industrial Use Of Oxygen

Both the Gurugram and Manesar plants will be shut from May 1-9, and Suzuki Motor Gujarat as well

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has advanced its annual maintenance shut down from June to May 2021. This coincides with the Government of India's call to OEMs to free up industrial oxygen consumption, which could instead be used for medical purpose. The carmaker will shut both its Gurugram and Manesar plants, in Haryana, from May 1 to May 9, 2021. In fact, the company has also said that Suzuki Motor Gujarat, the wholly-owned plant of Maruti parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation has also taken the same decision for its factory.

In the official statement released by the company, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period."

In its statement, the company also added that it only uses a small amount of oxygen as part of the car manufacturing process in its factories. It even pointed out that relatively much larger quantities of oxygen are used by the manufacturers of components. During the nine days of shutdown the company will carry out the necessary maintenance work at its manufacturing facilities.

