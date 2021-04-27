carandbike logo
Maruti Suzuki Announces FY2021 Q4 Results, Net Profit Dips By 9.7%

Maruti Suzuki's net profit for Q4 FY2021 stood at Rs. 1166 crore with 492,235 vehicles sold, registering a growth of 27.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
Maruti's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 45 per share for FY 2021 expand View Photos
Maruti's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 45 per share for FY 2021

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki registered a net profit of Rs. 1166 crore, lower by 9.7%
  • The company's operating profit stood at Rs. 1250 crore, a growth of 72.8%
  • Sales in Q4 FY2021 were up by 27.8%, exports went up by 44.4%

Maruti Suzuki reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021, during the 2020-2021 financial year. The company reported a net profit of ₹ 1166 crore, lower by 9.7 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The company said that the lower profits year-on-year was due to a number of factors including steep commodity price increase and lower non-operating income owing to mark-to-market loss on invested surplus. Maruti's board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹ 45 per share for FY 2020-21.

maruti suzuki logo 827

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 14,57,861 vehicles during FY2020-21

During Q4 FY2021, Maruti Suzuki's net sales stood at ₹ 2295.86 crore, a hike of 33.6 per cent as compared to the same period a year ago. The manufacturer's operating profit for the quarter stood at ₹ 1250 crore, a growth of 72.8 per cent year-on-year. This was on account of higher sales and cost reduction efforts.

Maruti Suzuki's sales for the last quarter stood at 492,235 vehicles, a growth of 27.8 per cent as compared to the same period during the previous fiscal. The company's exports stood at 35,528 units, higher by 44.4 per cent. The automaker said that it had seen a significant decline during the same period last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

