Tata Motors Updates Its Standard Operating Procedures Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Tata Motors has come up with a comprehensive 'business agility plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, employees, dealers and suppliers.

Tata Motors has adopted a new 'business agility plan' to maintain inventory levels.
Tata Motors has adopted a new 'business agility plan' to maintain inventory levels.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has adopted a new 'business agility plan' to maintain stock.
  • It is also working with vendors to maintain the supply of raw materials.
  • It has also started vaccination drive for its employees.

Tata Motors has updated its standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the well-being of its employees as the country continues to witness skyrocketing COVID-19 positive cases. The new SOP will be mandated across the company. Tata Motors is focussing on expediting vaccinations, providing support to affected employees and their family members. Tata Motors has its headquarters based in Mumbai and production units in Chakan, Ranjangaon, Pantnagar, Lucknow, Sanand, Dharwad and Jamshedpur and the new SOP will be followed at all these locations.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Sales Up By 43 Per Cent In Q4 FY2021

2ml5s26g

Tata Motors has also started vaccination drive for its employees.

The lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand for the time being. So the company has come up with a comprehensive 'business agility plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers. It is calibrating and matching supplies with retail demand in a bid to ensure that optimal levels of inventory are maintained with dealers to meet the customer demands whenever they arise and also be prepared for a rebound in demand once the situation returns to normalcy. It is also reviewing and planning to maintain the supply of raw materials to cater to this volatile demand outlook and work closely with the vendors to keep up with the inventory levels.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months

qbi6gqjs

Tata Motors is working with vendors to maintain the supply of raw materials.

0 Comments

Delhi and Mumbai are two of the worst impacted metro cities that's been recording a perpetual rise in COVID-19 positive cases and eve Lucknow has taken a major hit. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Jharkhand (Jamshedpur) are also under partial lockdown. The second wave of COVID-19 is proving out to be even more threatening and is claiming more lives. Over 3.52 lakh new positive cases and 2,812 deaths have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours which is at all-time high for the fifth day in a row.

x
