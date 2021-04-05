carandbike logo
Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months

Tata Motors has said that it has sold a total of 4219 Nexon EVs in a matter of 14 months and that's a good sign not only for the EV industry but also for other carmakers as well.

The Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020 expand View Photos
Tata Motors, with the Nexon EV, boldly entered into the electric SUV segment. It became the most affordable SUV in the country, as the other electric cars were priced over ₹ 20 lakh. With a price tag of ₹ 13.99 lakh going up to ₹ 15.99 lakh, the Nexon EV made a bold statement and helped the company penetrate a market that was left untapped. Now, the company has said that it has sold a total of 4219 Nexon EVs in a matter of 14 months and that's a good sign not only for the EV industry but also for other carmakers, as clearly, there is demand for an EV which has an affordable price tag.

cru4abm8

Prices of the Tata Nexon EV start at ₹ 13.99 lakh going up to ₹ 15.99 lakh 

The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. This means the battery pack is both water and dust resistance. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger. In fact, per minute of fast charging will give it a range of 4 km and if you have a charge of 50 per cent, the Nexon EV is good to go for 150 km.

uvrcltl8

The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. 

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS), which is designed for an extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

Tata Motors is not going to stop its EV portfolio with the Nexon EV as the company is also planning to launch the Altroz EV very soon. Though the company has not yet set a timeline for its launch, we'll know more about it very soon.

Research on Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
29,0419% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Automatic
312 Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
  • Tata Nexon Ev Glacier White
    Tata Nexon Ev Glacier White
  • Tata Nexon Ev Powered Sunroof
    Tata Nexon Ev Powered Sunroof
  • Tata Nexon Ev Projector Headlamps With Drl Front Fog Lamps
    Tata Nexon Ev Projector Headlamps With Drl Front Fog Lamps
  • Tata Nexon Ev Reinforced Body Structure
    Tata Nexon Ev Reinforced Body Structure
  • Sunroof
    Sunroof
  • Tata Nexon Ev Automatic Transmission
    Tata Nexon Ev Automatic Transmission
  • Tata Nexon Ev Camera Based Reverse Park Assist
    Tata Nexon Ev Camera Based Reverse Park Assist
  • Tata Nexon Ev Connected Car App
    Tata Nexon Ev Connected Car App
  • Tata Nexon Ev Dual Airbags
    Tata Nexon Ev Dual Airbags
  • Tata Nexon Ev Fully Automatic Climate Control
    Tata Nexon Ev Fully Automatic Climate Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Leatherette Interiors
    Tata Nexon Ev Leatherette Interiors
  • Tata Nexon Ev Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
    Tata Nexon Ev Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
  • Tata Nexon Ev Siofix
    Tata Nexon Ev Siofix
  • Tata Nexon Ev Spacious Interior
    Tata Nexon Ev Spacious Interior
  • Tata Nexon Ev Lithium Ion Battery Pack
    Tata Nexon Ev Lithium Ion Battery Pack
  • Tata Nexon Ev Wearable Key Peps
    Tata Nexon Ev Wearable Key Peps
