Tata Motors' Global Sales Up By 43 Per Cent In Q4 FY2021

Tata Motors has recorded a growth of 43 per cent in its global sales in Q4 FY2021 selling 3,30,125 units, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Global sales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY21 were at 1,09,428 units, higher by 55 per cent, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. Global sales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 were at 2,20,697 units, higher by 39 per cent as compared to Q4 FY20. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,36,461 units for Q4 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles went up by 55 per cent.

In the previous quarter, Tata Motors Group's global sales stood at 2,78,915 units (including Jaguar Land Rover), registering a marginal 1 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the October-December period in 2019. However, it has registered a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 18.36 per cent this time around. Tata had witnessed a Q-o-Q growth of 37 per cent growth in the previous quarter, compared to the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2020 (Q2 FY2021), when the company's total wholesales were 2,02,873 units.

Tata Motors has registered a sales growth 422 per cent in the passenger vehicle business in March 2021 selling 29,654 units as compared to 5,676 units sold in the same month a year ago. The sales in the month of March last year were subdued due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The carmaker also recorded a growth of 162 per cent in Q4 selling 83,857 units as compared to 32,000 units sold in the same period last year. Coming to FY21 sales figure, the company recorded a growth of 69 per cent at 131,196 units as compared to 222,025 units sold in the last fiscal year.

