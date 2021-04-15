carandbike logo
search

Tata Motors' Global Sales Up By 43 Per Cent In Q4 FY2021

Tata Motors has recorded a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 18.36 per cent this time around.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
1,116  Views
Tata Motors sold 2,20,697 passenger vehicles in Q4 FY2021. expand View Photos
Tata Motors sold 2,20,697 passenger vehicles in Q4 FY2021.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors sold 2,20,697 units of passenger vehicles in Q4 FY2021.
  • Tata's commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,09,428 units.
  • Sales of Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,36,461 units for Q4 FY21.

Tata Motors has recorded a growth of 43 per cent in its global sales in Q4 FY2021 selling 3,30,125 units, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Global sales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY21 were at 1,09,428 units, higher by 55 per cent, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. Global sales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 were at 2,20,697 units, higher by 39 per cent as compared to Q4 FY20. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,36,461 units for Q4 FY21.

Also Read: Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On Select Tata Cars This Month

tata prima main

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles went up by 55 per cent.

In the previous quarter, Tata Motors Group's global sales stood at 2,78,915 units (including Jaguar Land Rover), registering a marginal 1 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the October-December period in 2019. However, it has registered a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 18.36 per cent this time around. Tata had witnessed a Q-o-Q growth of 37 per cent growth in the previous quarter, compared to the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2020 (Q2 FY2021), when the company's total wholesales were 2,02,873 units.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months

egqs8i8o

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,36,461 units for Q4 FY21.

0 Comments

Tata Motors has registered a sales growth 422 per cent in the passenger vehicle business in March 2021 selling 29,654 units as compared to 5,676 units sold in the same month a year ago. The sales in the month of March last year were subdued due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The carmaker also recorded a growth of 162 per cent in Q4 selling 83,857 units as compared to 32,000 units sold in the same period last year. Coming to FY21 sales figure, the company recorded a growth of 69 per cent at 131,196 units as compared to 222,025 units sold in the last fiscal year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • 2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
    2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Tata Safari Rear View
    2021 Tata Safari Rear View
  • 2021 Tata Safari Running View
    2021 Tata Safari Running View
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Tigor Jtp Side View
    Tata Tigor Jtp Side View
  • Tata Tigor Jtp Back View
    Tata Tigor Jtp Back View
  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
    Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
  • Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
    Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
    Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Sumo Side View
    Tata Sumo Side View
  • Tata Sumo Front View
    Tata Sumo Front View
  • Tata Sumo Front Side View
    Tata Sumo Front Side View
x
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Photos
Solis Hybrid 5015 Tractor Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.21 Lakh
Solis Hybrid 5015 Tractor Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.21 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities