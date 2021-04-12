Tata Motors has announced benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on select cars in the month of April. The homegrown automaker has listed these discounts on its official website, which include consumer schemes and exchange offer. There's also a special benefit that can be availed by corporate employees while buying a new Tata car. The cars listed with special schemes include Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier, wherein the 5-seater compact SUV attracts the highest discount in the line-up. These benefits on the BS6-compliant Tata cars will be valid till April 30, 2021.

The Tata Tiago hatchback is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000

Tata's popular hatchback gets benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. Customers interested in purchasing the Tiago car can avail of a discount of ₹ 15,000 as consumer scheme and ₹ 10,000 as an exchange offer. The Tigor subcompact sedan is also a part of these schemes. The car is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 30,000. It includes a consumer scheme and an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 each. The Indian carmaker is providing attractive discounts on the Nexon sub-compact SUV as well. Customers opting for the diesel derivative will receive an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

No discount benefits offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback

Tata Motors is also offering massive benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The benefits offered on the SUV includes consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer. Buyers purchasing the new Harrier will receive a discount of ₹ 25,000 as a part of the consumer scheme. There's also an exchange offer of ₹ 40,000 on the SUV. These benefits are not applicable to the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. These variants get total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 only.

