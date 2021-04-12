carandbike logo
Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On Select Tata Cars This Month

Tata Motors has listed attractive benefits up to Rs. 65,000 on select cars for the month of April. It includes exchange offers, consumer schemes, and corporate discounts.

Charanpreet Singh
Tata Motors is offering lucrative discounts on select cars this month
Highlights

  • Total benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on select Tata cars this month
  • No discounts offered on the Altroz & Safari flagship SUV
  • Discount schemes on select Tata cars are valid till April 30, 2021

Tata Motors has announced benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on select cars in the month of April. The homegrown automaker has listed these discounts on its official website, which include consumer schemes and exchange offer. There's also a special benefit that can be availed by corporate employees while buying a new Tata car. The cars listed with special schemes include Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier, wherein the 5-seater compact SUV attracts the highest discount in the line-up. These benefits on the BS6-compliant Tata cars will be valid till April 30, 2021.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2021: Tata Motors Records 8.92 Per Cent Sales Growth In PV Segment M-o-M

6mnubv8

The Tata Tiago hatchback is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000

Tata's popular hatchback gets benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. Customers interested in purchasing the Tiago car can avail of a discount of ₹ 15,000 as consumer scheme and ₹ 10,000 as an exchange offer. The Tigor subcompact sedan is also a part of these schemes. The car is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 30,000. It includes a consumer scheme and an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 each. The Indian carmaker is providing attractive discounts on the Nexon sub-compact SUV as well. Customers opting for the diesel derivative will receive an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sells Over 4000 Units Of The Nexon EV In 14 Months​

769p4tk8

No discount benefits offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback

Tata Motors is also offering massive benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The benefits offered on the SUV includes consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer. Buyers purchasing the new Harrier will receive a discount of ₹ 25,000 as a part of the consumer scheme. There's also an exchange offer of ₹ 40,000 on the SUV. These benefits are not applicable to the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. These variants get total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 only.

