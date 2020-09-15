Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch

It is likely that the Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched in India before November 2020

Piaggio India teased the Aprilia SXR 160 for the first time ahead of its launch. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India had said that the SXR 160 will be launched by November 2020 but with the teaser out, there is likelihood of the maxi-scooter launching earlier. The Aprilia SXR 160 was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was supposed to be launched by now but the pandemic played spoilsport. The launch of the Aprilia SXR 160 will be followed by the SXR 125, based on 125 cc Vespa scooters, which could be November 2020.

(Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at Auto Expo 2020)

The SXR 160 will share its engine with the BS6 compliant Aprilia SR 160, which is a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine, making 10.7 bhp at 7,600 rpm and peak torque of 11.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The exact specifications will be revealed closer to the launch date. In terms of features, the Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to get a fully digital instrument console along with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. There will be a few differences between the SR 160 and the SXR 160 though. The SXR 160 will be riding on 12-inch wheels instead of 14-inch units that the SR 160 gets. Plus, the SXR, owing to its maxi-scooter inspired design, will have a longer wheelbase along with a different steering rake angle, to offer a relaxed riding position.

The scooter is also expected to command a significant premium and is likely to be priced around ₹ 1.25 to ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect more details about the SXR 160 to be revealed close to the launch.

