Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020

The Aprilia SXR 160 will share its underpinnings with the SR 160 but is a maxi-scooter designed in Italy for the Indian market. It was originally scheduled to go on sale between August-September this year.

The Aprilia SXR 160 was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo for the Indian market

  • The Aprilia SXR 160 will not have a direct rival when it goes on sale
  • The SXR 160 borrows its hardware from the Aprilia SR 160 scooter
  • The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.25-1.30 lakh

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter was originally slated to go on sale by August-September this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the offering. Piaggio India has now confirmed that the maxi-scooter will go on sale in the country in November 2020. Speaking to the media including carandbike on the sidelines of the Vespa Racing Sixties virtual launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, confirmed the development. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be a homegrown maxi-scooter, a segment otherwise popular in European and South-East Asian markets. The Italian two-wheeler maker has been on a launching spree over the past few weeks with the arrival of the BS6 compliant Vespa and Aprilia scooters, the new online e-commerce platform and now the Racing Sixties special edition.

The dual headlamps with the LED DRLs are inspired from the Aprilia RS660

Several launch plans were postponed or delayed for all automakers due to the pandemic and companies have been working on catching up with the extended schedule by the end of the calendar year. The Aprilia SXR 160 though is the brand's all-new offering and would also be the first maxi-scooter scooter to go on sale since the Kinetic Blaze was discontinued over a decade ago.

Piaggio India had unveiled Aprilia SXR 160 at the 2020 Auto Expo and the maxi-scooter has been designed and developed in Italy, specifically for the Indian market. The scooter was quite the attention stealer at the expo and also managed to bag the People's Choice Best Two-Wheeler award at this year's carandbike Auto Expo Excellence Awards. Unlike the European maxi-scooters though, the SXR for India isn't a full-sized offering but does draw heavily on the design front.

2bdia2r8

The Aprilia SXR 160 has larger proportions including a longer wheelbase than an average-sized scooter

The Aprilia SXR 160 takes inspiration from the RS660 for the styling complete with the dual headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillight and a digital instrument console. The long-wheelbase makes for a more comfortable seat and a relaxed riding posture. The maxi-styling also brings a larger footboard, more under-seat storage space, and large 12-inch alloy wheels.

qdiit4cs

The SXR 160 will use the same 160 cc three-valve, fuel-injected as the SR 160, albeit in a different state of tune

The Aprilis SXR 160 will share its powertrain with the SR 160. The scooter will use the same 160 cc, three-valve, fuel-injected motor that is expected to produce around 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, marginally higher than the Aprilia SR 160. However, the actual power figures will be available closer to the launch. The scooter is also expected to command a significant premium and is likely to be priced around ₹ 1.25-1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect more details about the SXR 160 to be revealed close to the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

