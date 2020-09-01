The Vespa Racing Sixties edition is available for booking at dealerships as well as online

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooters in India in the 125 cc and 150 cc iterations. The Vespa Racing Sixties SXL 125 is priced at ₹ 1.19 lakh, while the more powerful SXL 150 is priced at ₹ 1.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new special edition versions will be sold alongside the standard colour options, and revive the sporty livery from the racing vehicles of the 1960s. The Racing Sixties edition was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Bookings for the new special edition models have begun at dealerships and the company's online sales platform for a token of ₹ 1000. Customers booking the scooter online can avail benefits worth ₹ 2000.

The Vespa Racing Sixties edition was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Commenting on the exciting launch of Vespa Racing Sixties, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. As an iconic brand with a longstanding legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends which reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of the time, it deftly combines heritage with present-day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such speciality to the discerning customers who love to Vespa."

The Vespa Racing Sixties command a premium of about ₹ 5000-6000 over the standard versions. For the extra expense, the special edition models come with an all-white paint job with red racing stripes and gold graphics, gold-finish five-spoke petal alloy wheels and a new contoured seat. The scooter also gets matte black finish surrounding the rearview mirrors, grab handle, footrests, front and rear applique and the muffler cover. It also carries over the features from the 2020 Vespa SXL 125 and 150 scooters including the LED headlamp with daytime running lights, analogue instrument console with a digital readout, USB charging, boot light and an adjustable rear suspension.

The 2020 Vespa Racing Sixties Edtion continue with the same mechanicals as standard version

On the mechanical front, the Vespa Racing Sixties do not get any upgrades. The Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties edition continues to draw power from the BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The Vespa SXL 125 Racing Sixties edition uses the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, three-valve motor with 9.7 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque on offer. Both engines are paired with a CVT automatic unit. The scooters get disc brakes upfront with CBS on the 125 cc model and single-channel ABS on the 150 cc offering.

