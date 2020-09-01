New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 1.19 Lakh

The Vespa Racing Sixties edition will be sold alongside the standard versions and come with an all-white paint job with red racing stripes and gold graphics, gold-finish five-spoke petal alloy wheels and a contoured seat, all of which is inspired from the Italian racing era of the 1960s.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Vespa Racing Sixties edition is available for booking at dealerships as well as online

Highlights

  • The Vespa Racing Sixties edition is inspired by 1960s Italian racing era
  • The new livery brings red pintstripes, gold graphics and alloy wheels
  • The Racing Sixties carry a premium of Rs. 5000-6000 over standard models

Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooters in India in the 125 cc and 150 cc iterations. The Vespa Racing Sixties SXL 125 is priced at ₹ 1.19 lakh, while the more powerful SXL 150 is priced at ₹ 1.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new special edition versions will be sold alongside the standard colour options, and revive the sporty livery from the racing vehicles of the 1960s. The Racing Sixties edition was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Bookings for the new special edition models have begun at dealerships and the company's online sales platform for a token of ₹ 1000. Customers booking the scooter online can avail benefits worth ₹ 2000.

Also Read: 2020 Aprilia Vespa VXL, SXL Facelifts Launched In India 

Piaggio Vespa 150

1.23 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Piaggio Vespa 150 Price

lur548n4

The Vespa Racing Sixties edition was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Commenting on the exciting launch of Vespa Racing Sixties, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. As an iconic brand with a longstanding legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends which reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of the time, it deftly combines heritage with present-day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such speciality to the discerning customers who love to Vespa."

The Vespa Racing Sixties command a premium of about ₹ 5000-6000 over the standard versions. For the extra expense, the special edition models come with an all-white paint job with red racing stripes and gold graphics, gold-finish five-spoke petal alloy wheels and a new contoured seat. The scooter also gets matte black finish surrounding the rearview mirrors, grab handle, footrests, front and rear applique and the muffler cover. It also carries over the features from the 2020 Vespa SXL 125 and 150 scooters including the LED headlamp with daytime running lights, analogue instrument console with a digital readout, USB charging, boot light and an adjustable rear suspension.

Also Read: Vespa Kobe Bryant Tribute Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity

kb865fto

The 2020 Vespa Racing Sixties Edtion continue with the same mechanicals as standard version

0 Comments

On the mechanical front, the Vespa Racing Sixties do not get any upgrades. The Vespa SXL 150 Racing Sixties edition continues to draw power from the BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The Vespa SXL 125 Racing Sixties edition uses the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, three-valve motor with 9.7 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque on offer. Both engines are paired with a CVT automatic unit. The scooters get disc brakes upfront with CBS on the 125 cc model and single-channel ABS on the 150 cc offering.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Piaggio Vespa 150 with Immediate Rivals

Piaggio Vespa 150
Piaggio
Vespa 150

Latest News

Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17% Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500 BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500
Ford Is Developing Technology Which Could Predict Accidents Ford Is Developing Technology Which Could Predict Accidents
Aurus Escort Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Russia Aurus Escort Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Russia
Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Piaggio Vespa 150 Alternatives

Okinawa i-Praise
Okinawa i-Praise
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
Ather 450
Ather 450
₹ 1.13 - 1.45 Lakh *
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh *
Piaggio Vespa
Piaggio Vespa
₹ 91,492 - 1.14 Lakh *
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 86,490 *
Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
₹ 85,431 - 91,321 *
Gemopai Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
₹ 84,787 *
View More
Jawa Perak 3
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities