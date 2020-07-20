2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Front Disc Brake & Vespa VXL, SXL Facelifts Launched In India

Piaggio India has announced the launch of the 2020 Aprilia and Vespa range of scooters in the country. Prices for the 2020 Aprilia range starts from ₹ 85,431 for the SR 125 Storm going up to ₹ 1.12 lakh for the SR 160. Meanwhile, the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 are priced from ₹ 1.10 lakh, all the way up to ₹ 1.27 lakh for the 150 cc models. The company has also added the new Aprilia Storm 125 front disc brake variant to the range that is priced at ₹ 91,321 (all prices, ex-showroom Pune). Piaggio had commenced pre-bookings for the 2020 Aprilia and Vespa line-up earlier this month for a token amount of ₹ 1000, while customers booking the scooters online can avail benefits up to ₹ 2000.

Also Read: 2020 Vespa VXL & SXL 125 & 150 Facelifts Revealed; Pre-Bookings Begin Online

Aprilia Storm 125 67,942 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2020 Aprilia Model Range Prices (ex-showroom, Pune) Aprilia Storm 125 CBS ₹ 85,431 Aprilia Storm 125 CBS (Disc Brake) ₹ 91,321 Aprilia SR 125 CBS ₹ 90,973 Aprilia SR 160 ABS ₹ 1.12 Lakh

The 2020 Vespa range gets new features like a USB charging point, adjustable rear suspension and a boot light

Commenting on the launch of the 2020 range, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia. As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer's experience. Brand Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks."

2020 Vespa Model Range Prices (ex-showroom, Pune) Vespa VXL 125 FL CBS ₹ 1.10 Lakh Vespa SXL 125 FL CBS ₹ 1.14 Lakh Vespa VXL 150 FL ABS ₹ 1.22 Lakh Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS ₹ 1.27 Lakh

The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL also comes with the new LED headlight with the integrated crystal-pattern DRLs

The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 continue to use the same iconic styling with several feature upgrades. the scooters now come with new LED headlight with an integrated DRL, USB mobile charging port and boot light. The models continue to use a monocoque steel body covered in triple-coat colours, while features including ABS on the 150 cc versions and Combi-Braking on the 125 cc versions remain intact. Power comes from the new BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 uses a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, three-valve motor that develops 9.7 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a CVT automatic unit.

Also Read: Piaggio India Launches Online Sales Platforms For Vespa And Aprilia Brands

The 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 draws power from the updated 125 cc motor with 9.7 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque

With respect to the Aprilia range, the new 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 variant has been equipped with a 220 mm front disc brake and a digital instrument console. It will be positioned above the entry-level Storm 125 that is priced at ₹ 85,431 (ex-showroom, Pune) and is offered in the single red paint scheme for now. The Storm 125 draws power from the 124.45 cc three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that now meets BS6 compliance and develops 9.7 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets new 12-inch black alloy wheels with wide cross pattern tyres and bold graphics. The SR 125 and the SR 160 were already updated to the BS6 norms earlier this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.