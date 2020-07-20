New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Front Disc Brake & Vespa VXL, SXL Facelifts Launched In India

The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 models get updated engines, new features and cosmetic tweaks, while the Aprilia range now has a new Storm 125 variant with a front disc brake and a digital console.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Aprilia range gets the addition of the Storm 125 front disc brake variant

Highlights

  • Bookings are open for Rs. 1000 online for Aprilia and Vespa scooters
  • The Aprilia Storm 125 remains the most affordable scooter from the brand
  • The Vespa SXL and VXL are more feature-loaded to justify the high price

Piaggio India has announced the launch of the 2020 Aprilia and Vespa range of scooters in the country. Prices for the 2020 Aprilia range starts from ₹ 85,431 for the SR 125 Storm going up to ₹ 1.12 lakh for the SR 160. Meanwhile, the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 are priced from ₹ 1.10 lakh, all the way up to ₹ 1.27 lakh for the 150 cc models. The company has also added the new Aprilia Storm 125 front disc brake variant to the range that is priced at ₹ 91,321 (all prices, ex-showroom Pune). Piaggio had commenced pre-bookings for the 2020 Aprilia and Vespa line-up earlier this month for a token amount of ₹ 1000, while customers booking the scooters online can avail benefits up to ₹ 2000.

Also Read: 2020 Vespa VXL & SXL 125 & 150 Facelifts Revealed; Pre-Bookings Begin Online

Aprilia Storm 125

67,942 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Aprilia Storm 125 Price

2020 Aprilia Model Range Prices (ex-showroom, Pune)
Aprilia Storm 125 CBS ₹ 85,431
Aprilia Storm 125 CBS (Disc Brake) ₹ 91,321
Aprilia SR 125 CBS ₹ 90,973
Aprilia SR 160 ABS ₹ 1.12 Lakh
09hbs2pc

The 2020 Vespa range gets new features like a USB charging point, adjustable rear suspension and a boot light

Commenting on the launch of the 2020 range, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia. As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer's experience. Brand Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks."

2020 Vespa Model Range Prices (ex-showroom, Pune)
Vespa VXL 125 FL CBS ₹ 1.10 Lakh
Vespa SXL 125 FL CBS ₹ 1.14 Lakh
Vespa VXL 150 FL ABS ₹ 1.22 Lakh
Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS ₹ 1.27 Lakh
3lke7mjk

The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL also comes with the new LED headlight with the integrated crystal-pattern DRLs

The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 continue to use the same iconic styling with several feature upgrades. the scooters now come with new LED headlight with an integrated DRL, USB mobile charging port and boot light. The models continue to use a monocoque steel body covered in triple-coat colours, while features including ABS on the 150 cc versions and Combi-Braking on the 125 cc versions remain intact. Power comes from the new BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 uses a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, three-valve motor that develops 9.7 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a CVT automatic unit.  

Also Read: Piaggio India Launches Online Sales Platforms For Vespa And Aprilia Brands

p4seb59c

The 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 draws power from the updated 125 cc motor with 9.7 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque

0 Comments

With respect to the Aprilia range, the new 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 variant has been equipped with a 220 mm front disc brake and a digital instrument console. It will be positioned above the entry-level Storm 125 that is priced at ₹ 85,431 (ex-showroom, Pune) and is offered in the single red paint scheme for now. The Storm 125 draws power from the 124.45 cc three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that now meets BS6 compliance and develops 9.7 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets new 12-inch black alloy wheels with wide cross pattern tyres and bold graphics. The SR 125 and the SR 160 were already updated to the BS6 norms earlier this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aprilia Storm 125 with Immediate Rivals

Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia
Storm 125

Aprilia Storm 125 Alternatives

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 67,230 - 70,730 *
Ampere Zeal
Ampere Zeal
₹ 68,799 *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 68,800 - 73,400 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 66,885 - 73,365 *
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
₹ 66,730 - 70,730 *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 69,960 - 92,181 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 2
x
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Launch Details Out
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities