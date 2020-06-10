Piaggio India Launches Online Sales Platforms For Vespa And Aprilia Brands

Piaggio India has announced launching two new eCommerce platforms to sell Vespa and Aprilia branded scooters online. The new online sales platforms will not just offer buyers the option to select and book their desired scooter, but also allow them to complete the buying process digitally and get the vehicle delivered at their doorstep. The websites help you select the model, variant, colour option and have details on ex-showroom and on-road prices as well. They also help you calculate the EMI, apply for a loan, and book the vehicle online by paying ₹ 1,000, at the click of a button.

Once booked, the selected Vespa or Aprilia dealer will connect with the customers and provide consultation on all their queries and issues with regards to the buying process. Customers can send the necessary documents via email and the dealer consultants will help complete the registration process. Once the formalities are over the vehicle will be delivered at the doorstep of the customer by a trained professional from a dealership.

Also Read: BS6 Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 Launched; Priced At ₹ 91,492

Once the vehicle is booked, the selected Vespa or Aprilia dealer will connect with the customers and provide consultation

Commenting on the launch of e-commerce platform, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We look forward to deliver best solutions in the given situation to ensure that we help address concerns of our customers. Our new online shops are a step in that direction; with the digital footprint, Vespa and Aprilia's retail facilitation bringing our dealers online to provide a contactless service. We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in the near future for our customers. We are committed to facilitating our customers to experience our world-class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility and empower to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation."

Also Read: Piaggio Vehicles Resumes Production Operations At Baramati Facility

Piaggio India is further exploring various online solutions for its customers soon which will enhance their experience further

Piaggio says that with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these digital retail platforms would provide ease and peace of mind to customers who want to buy a Vespa or an Aprilia scooter but are apprehensive about visiting the physical showrooms. The company is further exploring various online solutions for its customers soon which will enhance their experience further. Piaggio India has already started opening its Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a phased manner across India and is operating them following social distancing protocols and guidelines. The dealerships representatives practice contactless greeting, wear protective equipment like gloves and masks, and there are hand sanitisers across all key customer touchpoints.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.