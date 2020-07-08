2020 Vespa VXL & SXL 125 & 150 Facelifts Revealed; Pre-Bookings Begin Online

Piaggio India has revealed the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL 125 and 150 facelifts for the country. The updated scooters now come with new BS6 compliant engines, cosmetic upgrades and new features on offer. The manufacturer has begun accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Vespa range online for a token amount of ₹ 1000 and the process can be completed on the company's website, as a part of the brand's contactless purchase experience. The website is also offering benefits of up to ₹ 2000 on the purchase of the MY2020 scooters. Prices for the new range though are yet to be announced.

Also Read: Piaggio India Launches Online Sales Platforms For Vespa And Aprilia Brands

Piaggio Vespa 150 91,492 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the pre-launch bookings for the Vespa VXL and SXL range, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, "We will be launching Vespa VXL and SXL Facelifts in the first half of July with the aim to strengthen our customers premium mobility experience further through our most iconic brand Vespa. Vespa continues to rediscover itself with the times and continuously creates the next level of experience retaining its iconic stature, original design and vibrancy. We are sure that our discerning consumer who is looking forward to embracing the differentiation would enjoy our new offering."

The 2020 Vespa range sports a monocoque steel body, USB charging point, and an adjustable rear suspension

The 2020 Vespa VXL and the SXL continue to sport the retro Italian styling with a monocoque steel body and five-spoke alloy wheels. The updated version though now comes with a new LED headlight that integrates the LED daytime running lights as well. The scooters also come with a USB charging port, boot light, and an adjustable rear suspension. The models use telescopic front forks.

Also Read: BS6 Piaggio Vespa Notte 125 Launched In India

Power on the Vespa VXL and SXL comes from the updated 150 cc engine with three-valve technology and fuel-injection. The VXL and SXL 150 uses a 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The 125 cc scooters, on the other hand, produce 9.7 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a CVT automatic unit. The 125 cc versions come with Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard, while the 150 cc scooters get ABS as standard. Piaggio has announced that the 2020 Vespa facelifts have already been shipped and will be available at the brand's dealerships across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.