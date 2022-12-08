Vespa SXL, SXL Sports, SXL Racing 60s Get New Colour Options

The Vespa SXL series of scooters are now available in new colours. The new colours are available on the standard SXL, SXL Sports and the SXL Racing 60s. The four new colour additions are namely - Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset, Sunny Escapade and Jade Streak with the latter exclusively available on the Racing 60s.

Speaking on the new colour launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are excited to introduce the Vespa with refreshed style and vibrancy after receiving overwhelming response from our Indian customers. Vespa is not just a scooter but an icon of Italian lifestyle and legacy which has received great love from India. With the new color portfolio of Vespa, we aim to give our customers a plethora of choices to select the best variant for them which matches their personality and to offer new riding experience which would amaze our riders.”

Vespa had not made any changes to the prices with the standard SXL 125 and SXL 125 Sports priced at an identical Rs 1.32 lakh with the larger hearted SXL 150 variants priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The Sport addition stands out for its darker finished trim bits, contrast piping on the seats and graphics on the sides. Both scooters get the addition of Midnight Desert (Dark Blue) and Tuscany Sunset (a deep orange) with the Sport also available in Sunny Escapade (Yellow).

The SXL Racing 60s meanwhile gets the addition of the new Jade Streak paint finish pairing green with yellow highlights. The new colour now gives buyers a second colour to pick from outside of the white with red. The Racing 60s is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh for the 125 cc and 1.52 lakh for the 150 cc (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).