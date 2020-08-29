New Cars and Bikes in India
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed

Piaggio will be launching the Vespa Racing Sixties on September 1, 2020. The Vespa Racing Sixties will have a limited production run.

The Piaggio Vespa Racing Sixties will have a limited run of production.

Highlights

  • The Vespa Racing Sixties was first shown at the 2020 Auto Expo
  • It shares its engine specifications with the BS6 Vespa SXL 150
  • It will be launched in India on September 1, 2020

Piaggio is all set to launch the Vespa Racing Sixties scooter on September 1, 2020. The scooter will have a limited run of production and it is based on the BS6 Vespa SXL 150. It was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside other BS6 Vespa models. Currently, the BS6 Piaggio Vespa SXL 150 costs about ₹ 1.26 lakh, so we could expect the Racing Sixties model to carry a premium of maybe ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000 over the regular model. For a 150 cc scooter, the price will be quite steep. The scooter was supposed to be launched much earlier, but the company's plans were put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

(The Vespa Racing Sixties gets an LED headlight with DRL and red-coloured sporty racing stripes on the white bodywork)

The Vespa Racing Sixties model incorporates a new white colour scheme, with red racing stripes down from the headlight along the front apron up to the tip of the front fender. The stripes are also incorporated on the body panels, and new gold-coloured alloy wheels have been incorporated to go with the sporty theme of the limited edition model.

(The Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition comes with gold-coloured alloy wheels)

0 Comments

The scooter will have the BS6 compliant 150 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine. The engine churns out 10.32 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The 10-inch rear wheel gets a 140 mm drum brake while the 11-inch front wheel gets a 200 mm disc with single-channel ABS. Both tyres are tubeless. In terms of features, the Vespa Racing Sixties gets a semi-digital instrument console, LED headlight along with an LED daytime running light and a USB charger in the underseat stowage.

