Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster in India which is priced at ₹ 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jet Black and Cobalt Blue colour options are priced at ₹ 11.34 lakh while the Fusion White with Phantom Black and hand-painted lines variant is priced at ₹ 11.64 lakh. The Cobalt Blue is a new colour option for the 2020 model. The pricing is similar as on the BS4 model, although we believe that this is introductory pricing and the company is likely to increase the prices in the near future. Apart from a BS6 compliant engine, all features and specifications on the Bonnie Speedmaster stay the same. In India, the Speedmaster goes up against the Harley-Davidson Custom 1200.

(The engine on the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster produces similar power and torque output as the BS4 model )

The Speedmaster continues to get a 1,200 cc 'high torque' parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 78 bhp at 6,250 rpm with a peak torque output of 107 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the BS4 model, the power goes up by 2 bhp and the torque goes up by 1 Nm. The motorcycle gets ABS, traction control, cruise control and ride-by-wire. The ride-by-wire throttle offers two riding modes - Rain and Road, both modes offering full power, but with slightly subdued throttle response in Rain mode for riding in slippery conditions.

(The BS6 Speedmaster gets the same styling as before, no changes )

The Speedmaster though gets twin 310 mm discs on the front wheel gripped by two-piston Brembo callipers, while at the rear, it gets a single 255 mm disc with a Nissin callipers. Up front, the motorcycle gets 41 mm Kayaba forks with 90 mm of travel and at the rear, there is a Kayaba monoshock, offering 72 mm of travel. At 245.5 kg of dry weight, the Bonneville Speedmaster is not a light motorcycle at all.

Expect the deliveries of the BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster to begin towards the end of this month.

