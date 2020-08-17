New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.45 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the BS6 Street Twin in India. The good news is that the company has kept the starting price at Rs. 7.45 lakh, which is the same price as the BS4 model.

Apart from the BS6 engine, nothing else changes on the 2020 Triumph Street Twin

Highlights

  • The 2020 Triumph Street Twin is priced at Rs. 7.45 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, everything stays the same
  • Features, cycle parts etc. stay the same as before as well

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the BS6 compliant Street Twin at a price of ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as the price of the BS4 model. The BS6 Street Twin in Jet Black colour is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh while the Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone coloured models are priced at ₹ 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle continues to get a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 65 bhp at 7,500 rpm. The peak torque output is 80 Nm at 3,700 rpm. The BS6 engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Triumph Street Twin

7.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Street Twin Price

(The engine output on the BS6 Street Twin model is similar to the one on the BS4 model)

In terms of design, the motorcycle continues to stay the same and the specifications and equipment stay the same as well. There is a slip-assist clutch as standard fitment along with riding modes such as road and rain. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire throttle along with ABS and traction control. In terms of cycle parts, the BS6 Street Twin gets a 310 mm disc up front with a Brembo four-piston calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear which is gripped by a Nissin two-piston floating calliper on the rear wheel. The front end also gets new 41 mm cartridge type Kayaba forks and the twin shock absorbers at the rear are new as well.

(In terms of design, the BS6 motorcycle stays the same as before)

0 Comments

Triumph has done well to keep the pricing exactly the same as the BS4 model. Although, we believe that this is likely to be introductory pricing the company could revise the prices in a couple of months or so. In India, the Triumph Street Twin goes up against the Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod.

Triumph Street Twin
Triumph
Street Twin

