2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Announced

Triumph Motorcycles has teased an updated model range for the Triumph Bonneville family. The new bikes will be unveiled on February 23, 2021. In a video teaser which Triumph has released today, Triumph has teased six updated models which are expected to get updated styling and features. New colours, slightly different body graphics, updated instrument console, as well as new features are expected on the 2021 Bonneville family. So far, there's no word on if there will be any mechanical changes in the 2021 range, but clearly the new model range will be an evolution of the Triumph Bonneville family.

Going by past updates, Triumph is likely to make some changes, not just in aesthetics and features, but also to make the bikes breathe cleaner and meet emission standards. At least six models, all updated for 2021, will be unveiled on February 23. These are likely to include the Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin, Bonneville Speedmaster and Bonneville Bobber.

At least six updated models in the Triumph Bonneville family will be unveiled

For India though, Triumph is expected to trim the Bonneville family, and offer only a few models on sale. The Bobber and Speedmaster, along with the Thruxton R cafe racer, are not expected to be offered on sale in India in 2021. What the 2021 Bonneville range offers, and what will be the changes, are still under wraps, but more details will be available once Triumph unveils the new range. We don't expect significant ground up changes, but surely, there will be enough changes in the Triumph Bonneville models to justify the new model year tag.

