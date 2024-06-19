Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition, celebrating the king of ‘rock and roll’. The Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide. Triumph was a strong part of Elvis’ career with the association going back as early as 1965.

The new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition gets extensive detailing inspired by Elvis’ iconic ‘1968 Comeback Special’ performance. This includes the ‘Elvis’ gold lettering representing set lights on the fuel tank integrating Elvis Presley’s signature. The same features prominently on the fuel tank and side panels, along with several discoverables on the bike for die-hard fans to discover including a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem.

The limited-edition Triumph Bonneville T120 is finished in Carnival Red, inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville created to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023. There are also Bonneville stripes in Aluminium Silver complementing the striped mudguards and accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. Select parts across the motorcycle get a deep, high-quality chrome finish including the sweeping twin skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers.

Each of the limited-edition bikes will feature a special numbered handlebar clamp with a laser-etched Elvis Presley signature. The customers will also be presented with a Sony gold disc in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, encasing a bespoke certificate of authenticity.

There are no changes to the powertrain and the Bonneville T120 continues to use the 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor belts out 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is priced at £14,495 (around Rs 15.32 lakh). Bookings are open internationally for the offering.