Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units

The new Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Bonneville T120 is finished in the Carnival Red colour scheme with 'Elvis' lettering on the fuel tank.
  • There are Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminium Silver on the striped mudguards.
  • Only 925 units of the limited-edition T120 will be sold globally.

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition, celebrating the king of ‘rock and roll’. The Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide. Triumph was a strong part of Elvis’ career with the association going back as early as 1965. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled Limited To 925 Units 1

The new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition gets extensive detailing inspired by Elvis’ iconic ‘1968 Comeback Special’ performance. This includes the ‘Elvis’ gold lettering representing set lights on the fuel tank integrating Elvis Presley’s signature. The same features prominently on the fuel tank and side panels, along with several discoverables on the bike for die-hard fans to discover including a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem. 

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley 5

The limited-edition Triumph Bonneville T120 is finished in Carnival Red, inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville created to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023. There are also Bonneville stripes in Aluminium Silver complementing the striped mudguards and accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. Select parts across the motorcycle get a deep, high-quality chrome finish including the sweeping twin skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers. 

 

Also Read: Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley 2 1

Each of the limited-edition bikes will feature a special numbered handlebar clamp with a laser-etched Elvis Presley signature. The customers will also be presented with a Sony gold disc in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, encasing a bespoke certificate of authenticity. 

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled Limited To 925 Units 2

There are no changes to the powertrain and the Bonneville T120 continues to use the 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor belts out 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils New Colours for 2025 Model Year Lineup

 

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is priced at £14,495 (around Rs 15.32 lakh). Bookings are open internationally for the offering. 

 

# Triumph# Triumph Bonneville T120# Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition# Elvis Presley# Triumph Bonneville# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Developed in collaboration with watchmaker Breitling, the motorcycle incorporates several unique elements such as a custom Breitling start screen, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank.
    Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed
  • Triumph has announced 13 new colours for its range of motorcycles.
    Triumph Motorcycles Unveils New Colours for 2025 Model Year Lineup
  • The 400 twins from Triumph/Bajaj, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X get a price hike of Rs. 1,500 in India.
    Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
  • The Triumph Daytona 660 is the third model in the brand’s lineup to be powered by the 660 cc inline-triple engine
    Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
  • The auctioned Triumph Bonneville T120 featured a custom design by award-winning custom artist J Daar
    Elvis Presley-Themed Triumph Bonneville T120 Auctioned For $20,000

Latest News

  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India
  • The new Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units
  • Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously and is expected to reveal more details in the coming months
    Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied
  • The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
    All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut
  • Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
    Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
  • The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25
  • The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
    Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
  • The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far.
    Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet
  • Once a promising rival to Tesla, EV maker Fisker has filed for bankruptcy in the US with assets worth about $1 billion and liabilities worth $500 million.
    American EV Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy
  • Skoda has renamed the Kushaq and Slavia’s variants, which are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved