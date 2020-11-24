New Cars and Bikes in India
Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021

Triumph Motorcycles has begun taking pre-bookings for the Trident 660 in India. Interested customers can book the Triumph Trident 660 for a token amount of Rs. 50,000 at all Triumph showrooms in India.

Kingshuk Dutta
The Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in early 2021 expand View Photos
The Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in early 2021

Highlights

  • The Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in early 2021
  • It gets a 660 cc triple cylinder engine; Makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm
  • It will be Triumph's most affordable motorcycle in India

Triumph Motorcycles India has officially begun taking pre-bookings for the Triumph Trident 660 naked roadster in India. Interested customers can book the Trident 660 for fully refundable amount of ₹ 50,000 at all Triumph dealerships in India that is until the company announces the price of the motorcycle. In order to make it more accessible, Triumph has also announced a finance scheme where the EMI for the motorcycle will be just ₹ 9,999. The special EMI scheme will be offered for a limited time period. Triumph says it will price the Trident 660 below the current price of Triumph Street Twin, which is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Trident 660 will serve as Triumph's most affordable motorcycle in India and the entry-level motorcycle for the brand.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Will Be Launched In India In 2021

hjov0004

(The Trident 660 get a round TFT console, with LCD readout for speed, revs and gear position)

The Trident 660 marks a new direction for Triumph Motorcycles where the focus will be on ease of riding and aggressive pricing. Triumph is known for its triple roadsters and the Trident follows suit with having a retro charm, thanks to the round headlight, sporty and muscular stance and the sculpted fuel tank. The minimalist overtones and the full exposed frame and engine remind you of the Street Triple range. The Trident will be offered in four colour schemes which are - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black.

5a4shhr4

(The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too)

Newsbeep

In terms of electronics, the Trident 660 gets ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and rain, ABS, traction control and all LED lighting. The motorcycle also gets new full-colour TFT display with optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system. The Trident 660 is built on an all-new tubular steel chassis, gets 41 mm Showa USDs along with a Showa monoshock that is adjustable. Up front, the motorcycle gets 310 mm twin disc brakes and two-piston Nissin callipers while the rear gets a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper. The bike gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There will 45 dedicated accessories for the Trident 660 as well.

8oocbak

(The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm)

The Trident 660 gets an in-line triple cylinder engine displacing 660 cc. It is liquid-cooled and it makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch. Triumph says that up to 90 per cent of torque is available throughout the rev range. The idea is to offer spirited performance which is not overwhelming for new riders. The Trident has a wet weight of 189 kg.

India deliveries for the motorcycle will begin in early 2021, although a clear timeline has not been revealed by Triumph yet.

Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021
