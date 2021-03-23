2021 Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Date Revealed

carandbike logo
The much-awaited Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India on April 6, 2021. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun across all Triumph dealerships in the country.

The Triumph Trident 660 has been in coming for a while now and we finally have a date. Upon launch, it will be one of the most affordable Triumph motorcycles. The Trident 660 will be launched in India on April 6, 2021. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be around ₹ 6.50 - ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Triumph Trident 660 is a middleweight roadster which will cater to new motorcycle owners and enthusiasts alike. The Triumph Trident 660 will also be the new entry point into Triumph's triple roadster line-up.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India

8oocbak

(The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm)

The design of the Trident 660 is inspired by Triumph's roadster designs. The round headlight and the rubber pads on the fuel tank add a lovely retro vibe to the motorcycle. The stance of the motorcycle is sporty and the exposed frame adds robustness to the overall look of the motorcycle. The Trident will be offered in four colour schemes which are - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black.

The Triumph Trident 660 gets an in-line three-cylinder engine which displaces 660 cc. It is liquid-cooled and it makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch. Triumph says that up to 90 per cent of torque is available throughout the rev range. The idea is to offer spirited performance which is not overwhelming for new riders. The Trident 660 has a kerb weight of 189 kg.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far

hjov0004

(The Trident 660 get a round TFT console, with LCD readout for speed, revs and gear position)

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 41 mm Showa USDs along with a Showa monoshock that is adjustable. Up front, the motorcycle gets 310 mm twin disc brakes and two-piston Nissin callipers while the rear gets a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper. The bike gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. Being an all-new model, it is built on a new tubular steel chassis. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and rain, ABS, traction control and full-LED lighting. There is a new full-colour TFT display with optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system as well.

5a4shhr4

(The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too)

Triumph Motorcycles India has already began taking bookings for the Trident 660 at its showrooms for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The amount is fully refundable in case a customer wants to cancel the booking. In order to make it more accessible, Triumph has also announced a finance scheme where the EMI for the motorcycle will be just ₹ 9,999. The special EMI scheme will be offered for a limited time period.

