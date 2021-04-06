carandbike logo
search

Triumph Trident 660: Everything You Need To Know

Priced at Rs. 6.95 lakh, the Triumph Trident 660 is the most-affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale in India. Here's all you need to know about this roadster.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle at Rs. 6.95 lakh expand View Photos
The Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle at Rs. 6.95 lakh

Highlights

  • The Triumph Trident 660 at Rs. 6.95 lakh is the most affordable Triumph
  • 660 cc, triple-cylinder engine makes 80 bhp, 64 Nm
  • Standard ABS, slip-and-assist clutch, switchable traction control system

The Triumph Trident 660 is the entry-level model in the Triumph motorcycle line-up, as well as the Triumph triple engine roadster line-up. Designed and built for easy rideability, combined with entertaining performance, accurate handling and balance, the Trident 660 is launched at an introductory price of ₹ 6.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). Built as an easy-to-ride everyday commuter, and with the handling and performance that should make it an entertaining leisure riding naked bike, the Trident 660 is designed for riders with less experience, and for those looking to get back into motorcycling. Here's everything you need to know about this new middleweight Triumph roadster.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Launched At ₹ 6.95 Lakh

hd9uloqg

The minimalistic design is classic Triumph triple roadster, and the Trident 660 looks sporty, and muscular

Design & Legacy

Designed and developed by the team at Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley, UK, the new Triumph Trident also gets styling inputs from Rodolfo Frascoli, the motorcycle designer behind the new Tiger 900. Frascoli was also the man behind the Triumph Speed Triple's design, as well as the now-discontinued Tiger 1050. The Trident 660 has a muscular stance, and the bulging lines of the two-tone fuel tank gives the bike a broad shouldered look. Overall attention to detail, fit and finish, as well as components, including the LED lighting, sharp tail section, and TFT console gives the Trident 660 premium appeal.

Also Read: What To Expect From The Triumph Trident 660

fvm4jhq8

The Triumph Trident name is taken from Triumph Motorcycles' rich history

The Triumph Trident name isn't all-new; in fact, the first time the Triumph Trident name was introduced was in the late 1960s, when Triumph was part of the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA). The 740 cc air-cooled parallel-twin with 58 bhp of power was used in both the Triumph Trident and the BSA Rocket 3, and was in production from 1968 till 1975. The Triumph Trident name was once again revived in 1990 with Triumph under new ownership. The 1990s Triumph Trident 900 with a three-cylinder engine was critically acclaimed and was available in two engine displacements, a short-stroke 750 cc, and a long stroke 885 cc engine. The Trident name was discontinued in 1998, and after almost two and a half decades, the marque makes a comeback as the new 2021 Triumph Trident 660.

8oocbak

The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm

Engine & Chassis

The 660 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is all-new, but it's derived from the base architecture of 675 cc engine of the Triumph Daytona 675. And that engine is also the base for the Triumph Tiger 800 and the Triumph Tiger 900. The Trident's 660 cc engine makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. According to Triumph, 90 per cent of the torque is available throughout the rev range, so it should make for a fun-to-ride motorcycle with responsible performance, despite the modest performance figures. Triumph says the engine has been designed to combine low down and mid-range performance of a twin, with the top-end performance of a four-cylinder engine.

hjov0004

The Trident 660 get a round TFT console, with LCD readout for speed, revs and gear position

Features & Electronics

The Trident 660 gets a host of technical features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire, and switch cube GoPro control. The bike comes with two riding modes, Road and Rain, and gets a standard slip and assist clutch, along with switchable traction control and ABS. The Trident 660 also gets accessory Shift Assist, and the My Triumph Connectivity System. Lighting is all-LED and the turn indicators are self-cancelling.

ktfulkns

Showa suspension, Nissin brakes, steel tube frame may look basic, but the Trident 660 will offer easy rideability and accurate balance

Maintenance & Service Interval

To offer owners peace of mind, and low maintenance expenses, the Trident 660 gets a service interval of 16,000 km (or 12 months), and comes with an unlimited mileage warranty for two years.

Also Read: Triumph Street Twin Launched At ₹ 7.95 Lakh

1g2jgoe8

The Trident will be offered in four colour schemes which are - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black

Price & Competition

0 Comments

The ₹ 6.95 lakh (Ex-showroom) price is introductory and undercuts its rival, the Honda CB650R by quite a margin. The CB650R is priced at ₹ 8.67 lakh. However, the Trident 660 will also compete with the Kawasaki Z650, and with a price tag of ₹ 6.04 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Z650 offers a lot more value. Where the Trident 660 will possibly have an edge is the triple engine's character, as well as the sharp handling it's expected to get. Look out for our first ride impressions coming soon, once we get to swing a leg over the Triumph Trident 660.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Triumph Bikes

  • Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Suspension
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Suspension
  • Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Tail Light
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Tail Light
  • Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Engine
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rs Engine
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
  • Triumph Tiger 1200
    Triumph Tiger 1200
  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
    Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
    Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
    Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Style
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Style
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Tank
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Tank
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine
  • Speed Twin Engine
    Speed Twin Engine
  • Speed Twin Heritage Image
    Speed Twin Heritage Image
  • Speed Twin Front Look
    Speed Twin Front Look
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
  • Street Triple Rs Silencer
    Street Triple Rs Silencer
  • Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
    Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
  • Street Triple Swingarm
    Street Triple Swingarm
  • Triumph Street Twin Alloy
    Triumph Street Twin Alloy
  • Triumph Street Twin Seat
    Triumph Street Twin Seat
  • Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
    Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
  • Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
    Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
  • Tiger 900 Gt Abs
    Tiger 900 Gt Abs
  • Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
    Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
x
Honda CB350 Announced As Honda GB350, GB350S In Japan
Honda CB350 Announced As Honda GB350, GB350S In Japan
Triumph Trident 660 Launched; Priced At Rs. 6.95 Lakh
Triumph Trident 660 Launched; Priced At Rs. 6.95 Lakh
Karnataka Man Enters India Book Of Records With Massive Rangoli Of Mahindra Thar
Karnataka Man Enters India Book Of Records With Massive Rangoli Of Mahindra Thar
Indian Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj Takes Delivery Of The Mahindra Thar Gifted By Anand Mahindra
Indian Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj Takes Delivery Of The Mahindra Thar Gifted By Anand Mahindra
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities