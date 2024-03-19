Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Trident 660 Recalled In The US

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall for certain 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660 models in the US. The recall is due to a potential defect which may cause a front fork cap to strip and possibly detach from the outer fork tube. The Part 573 Safety Recall Report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says as many as 7,541 motorcycles are potentially affected. The affected motorcycles include the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660 of model years 2022-2024.

The affected bikes also include the Triumph Trident 660.

According to Triumph, the cause of the defect is due to a machining error “resulting in an undersized thread, leading to reduced thread engagement in the outer fork.” In the recall report, Triumph describes the cause of the recall saying that “the threads on certain front fork caps may strip, leading to a detachment of the cap from the fork outer tube.” This is a potential safety risk, which Triumph says that “a detached defective front fork cap from the outer leg will compromise the operation of the front suspension which potentially increases the risk of a crash. A defective fork cap that has not detached from the outer leg, will not compromise the operation of the front suspension which will continue to operate correctly.”

The safety recall has been issued due to a manufacturing defect in a front fork cap, which may result in an accident.

The affected bikes were produced on differing production dates, and production dates for the 2023 Triumph Trident 660 range from April 28, 2022 through May 18, 2022. For the potentially affected models of the 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660, the production dates range from May 5, 2022 through May 24, 2022. The manufacturer of the component subject to the recall is Hitachi Astemo Chonburi Auto Parts Ltd based in Thailand.

According to Triumph, owners can take the affected motorcycles to an authorised Triumph dealer to remedy the problem. The dealer will “replace the fork caps on all affected motorcycles with correctly machined remedy fork caps, free of charge, including parts and labour.”

Triumph has released the chronology of the issue, with the first in service warranty claim notification from China raised in July 2022. Several warranty claims up till August 2023 were received, all in China. From September to November 2023, the Triumph Quality Department was asked to investigate the issue, and parts were retrieved from in service and investigations commenced alongside those of the supplier during the same period.

In January and February 2024, the quality department’s investigation indicated potential manufacturing error during machining of threads for the front fork caps. In February 2024, the quality department referred the issue and its findings to the Triumph Safety Committee, which reviewed the matter and the investigation’s findings. On February 8, 2024, the Safety Defect Determination Decision was made as well as decision to issue safety recall.

The first warranty claims arose from motorcycles in China, although the issue has not been reported on any motorcycles sold in India so far.

According to Triumph, all claims arose from motorcycles in China, and so far the company is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition. The safety recall has been issued in the US, and so far, there’s no news of any of the Trident 660 or Tiger Sport 660 models sold in India also being affected by the issue. Owners may get in touch with the local Triumph dealership and get their motorcycles’ VIN numbers checked to see if their bikes are also affected. Many Triumph motorcycles sold in India, including the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660 models, are manufactured in Thailand.