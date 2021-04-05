Triumph Trident 660: What To Expect

The Triumph Trident 660, the entry-level Triumph triple-cylinder roadster, will be launched on April 6, 2021. The Trident 660 will be an easy-to-ride motorcycle, built for duties as an everyday commuter motorcycle, but with the handling and performance that should be entertaining for some slightly sporty riding as well, with accurate handling around the corners of a twisty road, yet with performance that will not prove to be daunting, even to riders with less experience. It will be one of the most-affordable Triumph motorcycles on sale in India, if not the most affordable. Here's what to expect from the new Trident 660.

The Trident 660 has classic 'streetfighter' styling, yet has that unique design and superb attention to detail

Easy rideability, intuitive handling

The Triumph Trident 660 has been designed keeping in mind easy rideability, at an affordable price. And the performance to keep things interesting, with accurate and light steering, a chassis that will be eager to make the Triumph dip into and out of corners, together with a level of stability that will inspire confidence. Positioned at the entry-level of Triumph's triple-cylinder roadsters, the Trident 660 no doubt will try to emulate that same level of fun and excitement as the bigger Street Triple R and Street Triple ₹

The minimalistic design is classic Triumph triple roadster, and the Trident 660 looks sporty, and muscular

Minimalistic styling, classic naked roadster

The Trident 660 has minimalistic bodywork, and has that classic streetfighter vibe to it. Designed by Italian designer Rodolfo Frasceli, who is also the designer behind the Triumph Tiger 900, the Trident 660 has that naked sportbike aura, but still manages to look unique and attractive. From the front, the fuel tank bulges out around the round LED headlight, giving the Trident a muscular, broad-shouldered look. The two-tone finish on the fuel tank are a nice touch, and the overall attention to detail, fit and finish leave no doubt that the Trident 660 is a high-quality package.

The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm. Service intervals are at 16,000 km

Versatile, Triumph triple-cylinder engine

The 660 cc, inline three-cylinder engine's base architecture is from the 675 cc triple of the Triumph Daytona 675, but the engine itself is completely new from the ground up. The 660 cc, in-line, three-cylinder, liquid cooled engine makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. According to Triumph, 90 per cent of the torque is available throughout the rev range, so it should make for a fun-to-ride motorcycle with responsible performance, despite the modest performance figures.

Showa suspensio, Nissin brakes, steel tube frame may look basic, but the Trident 660 will offer easy rideability and accurate balance

Basic kit, designed to deliver superior handling

The engine is mounted on a brand-new chassis which is a steel main frame (to make it more cost effective), the Trident 660 is excepted to offer accurate handling and balance, which is synonymous with Triumph roadsters. The Show upside down forks are non-adjustable, but should offer sufficient damping and front end feel, even for sporty performance around a twisty road. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm discs up front with two-piston Nissin calipers, while the rear wheel gets a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper. The bike gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber.

The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too

Affordable price tag?

The biggest talking point about the Triumph Trident 660 will be its price tag. It will no doubt be the most affordable Triumph triple roadster, but it may well become the most-affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale in India. The Trident 660 could well establish new benchmarks in the mid-size roadster segment in performance and handling. If priced around ₹ 6.75 lakh or even below, Triumph Motorcycles definitely will have a winner on its hands!

