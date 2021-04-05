carandbike logo
Triumph Trident 660: Price Expectation

The Triumph Trident 660 will be launched on April 6, 2021, and could become the most affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale once prices are announced.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The Triumph Trident 660 may be priced under Rs. 7 lakh (Ex-showroom) expand View Photos
The Triumph Trident 660 may be priced under Rs. 7 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Triumph Trident 660 may be priced at under Rs. 7 lakh
  • New Trident 660 may be the most-affordable Triumph motorcycle
  • 660 cc, triple-cylinder engine makes 80 bhp, 64 Nm

The Triumph Trident 660 is a mid-size, entry-level roadster and will also be the new entry point into Triumph's triple cylinder roadster line-up. And that's not all; the Trident 660 could also be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle when it's launched on April 6, 2021. Right now, the most affordable Triumph motorcycle on sale is the entry-level modern classic, the Triumph Street Twin, which is priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh. The Triumph Trident 660 could well undercut the Street Twin's pricing and be the new entry-level Triumph motorcycle when it's launched.

5a4shhr4

The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too. It will be the entry-level Triumph triple roadster, designed for easy riding and entertaining performance

The Trident 660 will be powered by a 660 cc, in-line, three-cylinder, liquid cooled engine, which makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. According to Triumph, 90 per cent of the torque is available throughout the rev range, so it should make for a fun-to-ride motorcycle with responsible performance, despite the modest performance figures. What will also make the Trident 660 easy to ride, and accessible, even to newer riders, is the low kerb weight of 189 kg. Add to that a slick-shiftint 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch, and it should make for a nice overall package.

8oocbak

The Trident 660 gets a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm

The Trident 660 will get 41 mm Showa upside down forks along with a Showa monoshock, which is adjustable. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm discs up front with two-piston Nissin calipers, while the rear wheel gets a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper. The bike gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. Being an all-new model, it is built on a new tubular steel chassis. The Trident 660 also gets ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and rain, ABS, traction control and full-LED lighting. There is a new full-colour TFT display with optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system as well.

hjov0004

The Trident 660 get a round TFT console, with LCD readout for speed, revs and gear position

0 Comments

Bookings are already open at Triumph showrooms for ₹ 50,000, and we expect Trimph to price the Trident 660 very competitively, possibly even below ₹ 7 lakh. If Triumph Motorcycles India manages to price the Trident 660 around ₹ 6.75 lakh or so, it could well go on to become one of the biggest winners in the Triumph line-up in India. Exact prices will be announced on April 6, 2021. We will of course, be riding the new Triumph Trident 660 soon, so look out for a close look at the new bike, followed by our first ride impressions.

