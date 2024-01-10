2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison

The global unveil of the all-new Triumph Daytona 660 has received a lukewarm response, with many enthusiasts finding it a little dull compared to the older Triumph Daytona 675. Here’s a quick specifications comparison of the old and new Daytona and we delve further into why Triumph went for a motorcycle with a wider reach than sheer, outright performance.

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Triumph Daytona 675 Displacement 660 cc 675 cc Engine In-line 3, liquid-cooled In-line 3, liquid-cooled Max Power 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm 126 bhp at 12,600 rpm Peak Torque 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm 73 Nm at 11,750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slip & assist clutch 6-speed with wet, multi-plate clutch Chassis Type Tubular Steel Perimeter Frame Cast Aluminium Twin Spar Frame

To start off, the older Daytona had a slightly higher displacement at 675 cc, but it too sported the old 675 cc liquid-cooled in-line triple engine, which also powered the older Street Triple. It was a high-revving, high-performance engine, making 126 bhp and 73 Nm. It was definitely more performance oriented than the new 660 cc Daytona, which makes 94 bhp and 69 Nm at relatively lower RPMs. Plus, the chassis was different too. The older model had a properly sporty cast Aluminium twin-spar frame, while the newer model has a tubular steel perimeter frame, which is more of a multi-purpose frame.

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Triumph Daytona 675 Wheelbase 1425.6 mm 1415 mm Front Suspension 41 mm Showa USD | 110 mm travel 41 mm USD, fully adjustable Rear Suspension Showa Monoshock with preload adjustment Monoshock, fully adjustable Front Tyre 120/70 - Z R17 120/70 - 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 - Z R17 180/55 - R17 Front Brake Twin 310 mm floating discs, 4 piston radial callipers, ABS Twin 308 mm discs with Brembo monobloc callipers, ABS Rear Brake Single 220 mm fixed disc, single piston sliding calliper, ABS 220 mm single disc single piston Brembo calliper, ABS

The older Daytona had a shorter wheelbase, making for a more agile motorcycle, with fully adjustable suspension at both ends that made for a good track machine. The new 660 cc Daytona doesn’t get adjustable suspension and has a longer wheelbase. Both models have the same specifications for tyres and brakes.

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Triumph Daytona 675 Seat Height 810 mm 830 mm Fuel Capacity 14 litres 17.4 litres Kerb Weight 201 kg 184 kg

The older Daytona had a taller seat, at 830 mm, compared to the 810 mm seat of the new Daytona 660. The older bike had a higher fuel capacity too and was significantly lighter too, mainly because of the twin-spar Aluminium frame. Not to mention, the older model had a committed riding position, which was aggressive and meant for racing. The newer model has a relatively comfier riding position.

Do note that the older Daytona 675 was first launched in 2006 and got an update in 2009. In 2011, the bike got a more race-oriented 675R variant with high-spec Brembo brakes, quick-shifter and also had few carbon-fibre bits. The 675 line was discontinued in 2018, making a comeback now. And of course, Triumph did make 765 units of the Daytona 765, which was based on the Moto2 race-bike, getting the engine from the new-gen Street Triple which was launched in 2017.

So, to sum it up, Triumph has designed the new Daytona 660 to be more accessible and appeal to a wider range of audiences. The older model was a track-bred machine and was costly too, particularly the 675R variant with its exotic bits.

But people who are ‘disappointed’ with the new Daytona 660 need to understand that the motorcycle now is likely to appeal to a wider audience, and is more affordable too, and could result in higher sales. In case you want more out of 650 cc motorcycle, the Kawasaki ZX-6R is probably something you could look at.