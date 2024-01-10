Login

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison

The older Triumph Daytona 675 was an iconic motorcycle, with mind-bending performance. But the newer model seems to offer wider appeal. Would you have liked the new Daytona 660 to be more performance-oriented?
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 10, 2024

Story
  • The Triumph Daytona 675 was first launched in 2009
  • Lots of differences between the old and new Daytona
  • The 'Daytona' brand was brought back 5 years after the last model was discontinued

 

The global unveil of the all-new Triumph Daytona 660 has received a lukewarm response, with many enthusiasts finding it a little dull compared to the older Triumph Daytona 675. Here’s a quick specifications comparison of the old and new Daytona and we delve further into why Triumph went for a motorcycle with a wider reach than sheer, outright performance. 

Also Read: All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

SpecificationsTriumph Daytona 660Triumph Daytona 675
Displacement660 cc675 cc
Engine In-line 3, liquid-cooledIn-line 3, liquid-cooled
Max Power94 bhp at 11,250 rpm126 bhp at 12,600 rpm
Peak Torque69 Nm at 8,250 rpm73 Nm at 11,750 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with slip & assist clutch6-speed with wet, multi-plate clutch
Chassis TypeTubular Steel Perimeter FrameCast Aluminium Twin Spar Frame

To start off, the older Daytona had a slightly higher displacement at 675 cc, but it too sported the old 675 cc liquid-cooled in-line triple engine, which also powered the older Street Triple. It was a high-revving, high-performance engine, making 126 bhp and 73 Nm. It was definitely more performance oriented than the new 660 cc Daytona, which makes 94 bhp and 69 Nm at relatively lower RPMs. Plus, the chassis was different too. The older model had a properly sporty cast Aluminium twin-spar frame, while the newer model has a tubular steel perimeter frame, which is more of a multi-purpose frame.

SpecificationsTriumph Daytona 660Triumph Daytona 675
Wheelbase1425.6 mm1415 mm
Front Suspension41 mm Showa USD | 110 mm travel41 mm USD, fully adjustable
Rear SuspensionShowa Monoshock with preload adjustmentMonoshock, fully adjustable
Front Tyre120/70 - Z R17120/70 - 17
Rear Tyre180/55 - Z R17180/55 - R17
Front BrakeTwin 310 mm floating discs, 4 piston radial callipers, ABSTwin 308 mm discs with Brembo monobloc callipers, ABS
Rear BrakeSingle 220 mm fixed disc, single piston sliding calliper, ABS220 mm single disc single piston Brembo calliper, ABS

The older Daytona had a shorter wheelbase, making for a more agile motorcycle, with fully adjustable suspension at both ends that made for a good track machine. The new 660 cc Daytona doesn’t get adjustable suspension and has a longer wheelbase. Both models have the same specifications for tyres and brakes. 

SpecificationsTriumph Daytona 660Triumph Daytona 675
Seat Height 810 mm830 mm
Fuel Capacity14 litres17.4 litres
Kerb Weight201 kg184 kg

The older Daytona had a taller seat, at 830 mm, compared to the 810 mm seat of the new Daytona 660. The older bike had a higher fuel capacity too and was significantly lighter too, mainly because of the twin-spar Aluminium frame. Not to mention, the older model had a committed riding position, which was aggressive and meant for racing. The newer model has a relatively comfier riding position.

Do note that the older Daytona 675 was first launched in 2006 and got an update in 2009. In 2011, the bike got a more race-oriented 675R variant with high-spec Brembo brakes, quick-shifter and also had few carbon-fibre bits. The 675 line was discontinued in 2018, making a comeback now. And of course, Triumph did make 765 units of the Daytona 765, which was based on the Moto2 race-bike, getting the engine from the new-gen Street Triple which was launched in 2017. 

So, to sum it up, Triumph has designed the new Daytona 660 to be more accessible and appeal to a wider range of audiences. The older model was a track-bred machine and was costly too, particularly the 675R variant with its exotic bits. 

But people who are ‘disappointed’ with the new Daytona 660 need to understand that the motorcycle now is likely to appeal to a wider audience, and is more affordable too, and could result in higher sales. In case you want more out of 650 cc motorcycle, the Kawasaki ZX-6R is probably something you could look at.  

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

