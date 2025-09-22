Triumph's 400 Range, KTM's 390 Series Prices Unchanged Despite GST Hike On 350cc+ Motorcycles

With the new GST 2.0 reform rates coming into effect from today, Triumph Motorcycles and KTM India both, operating under the Bajaj Auto’s management, have announced there will be no hike in prices of Triumph’s 400cc models and KTM’s 390 range. As per the new GST structuring, motorcycles with displacement above 350cc will incur a GST rate hike from 31 per cent (28 per cent + 3 per cent cess) to 40 per cent.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 150, RS200, NS200 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs 23,000

While there is no mention till when Bajaj Auto would continue to absorb the price increment, it will benefit the respective brands with more footfalls to make the best of the situation. In the Triumph range, all the motorcycle falling in the 400cc category that include the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X, Scrambler 400XC and the recently introduced Thruxton 400 will continue to retail with no change in sticker price. In the case of the KTMs, the 390cc range consisting of the 390 Duke, RC390, Enduro R and Adventure will experience no change in price tag.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0

Notably, the closest rival brand to the above-mentioned motorcycles is Royal Enfield with its Himalayan 450 which is now more expensive that the 390 Adventure X and similar is the case with the Guerrilla 450 with goes up against the Triumph Speed 400.

As for the KTM models under 350cc which include the 160 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 250 Adventure, the full benefit of the GST reduction has been directly passed on to buyers, making the motorcycles accessible at more affordable prices.