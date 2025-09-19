HomeNews & Reviews
Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has seen the maximum price cut of over Rs. 18,000 after the GST revision which comes into effect from September 22, 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Access is now Rs. 8,523 more affordable
  • Suzuki V-Strom SX more affordable by nearly Rs. 18,000
  • Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum price benefit

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has announced revised prices across its two-wheeler line-up below 350 cc, passing on the cut in GST rates to the brand’s customers. The bestselling Suzuki Access is now more affordable by Rs. 8,523 while the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum benefit of Rs. 18,024. According to Suzuki, the lower GST on spare parts and accessories will be passed on to customers across the country, who will benefit from lower long-term ownership expenses.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield 350 cc Range Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 29,500

 

Suzuki V Strom SX Avenis And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, following the government’s announcement to reduce GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on all two-wheelers upto 350 cc. In the scooter segment, the Suzuki Burgman Ex gets the maximum price benefit of Rs. 9,798, while the Suzuki Avenis is now more affordable by Rs. 7,823. 

 

Also Read: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs. 18,887

Suzuki V Strom SX 250 Offroad 1

In the motorcycle segment below 350 cc, the Suzuki V-Strom SX will now become more affordable by Rs. 17,982 while the Suzuki Gixxer will get a price cut of Rs. 11,520. The full-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum price benefit of Rs. 18,024.

 

Also Read: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get More Affordable

Suzuki Access 125 30

 

Also Read: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Get Price Benefits Of Up To Rs. 17,000

 

GST 2.0 Price Benefits Across Below 350 cc Line-Up:

 

ProductMax GST Benefit On Ex-showroom Price
Suzuki Access₹8,523
Suzuki Avenis₹7,823
Suzuki Burgman Street₹8,373
Suzuki Burgman Street Ex₹9,798
Suzuki Gixxer₹11,520
Suzuki Gixxer SF₹12,311
Suzuki Gixxer 250₹16,525
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250₹18,024
Suzuki V-Strom SX₹17,982
# Suzuki Motorcycle prices# Suzuki Two-Wheelers prices# 2025 Suzuki Two-Wheelers prices# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
  • The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has seen the maximum price cut of over Rs. 18,000 after the GST revision which comes into effect from September 22, 2025.
    Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0
Popular Suzuki Models