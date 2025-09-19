Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 19, 2025
Highlights
- The Suzuki Access is now Rs. 8,523 more affordable
- Suzuki V-Strom SX more affordable by nearly Rs. 18,000
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum price benefit
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has announced revised prices across its two-wheeler line-up below 350 cc, passing on the cut in GST rates to the brand’s customers. The bestselling Suzuki Access is now more affordable by Rs. 8,523 while the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum benefit of Rs. 18,024. According to Suzuki, the lower GST on spare parts and accessories will be passed on to customers across the country, who will benefit from lower long-term ownership expenses.
The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, following the government’s announcement to reduce GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on all two-wheelers upto 350 cc. In the scooter segment, the Suzuki Burgman Ex gets the maximum price benefit of Rs. 9,798, while the Suzuki Avenis is now more affordable by Rs. 7,823.
In the motorcycle segment below 350 cc, the Suzuki V-Strom SX will now become more affordable by Rs. 17,982 while the Suzuki Gixxer will get a price cut of Rs. 11,520. The full-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the maximum price benefit of Rs. 18,024.
GST 2.0 Price Benefits Across Below 350 cc Line-Up:
|Product
|Max GST Benefit On Ex-showroom Price
|Suzuki Access
|₹8,523
|Suzuki Avenis
|₹7,823
|Suzuki Burgman Street
|₹8,373
|Suzuki Burgman Street Ex
|₹9,798
|Suzuki Gixxer
|₹11,520
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|₹12,311
|Suzuki Gixxer 250
|₹16,525
|Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
|₹18,024
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|₹17,982
