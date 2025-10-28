Ducati has launched the 2025 iteration of the Multistrada V2 in India. The motorcycle is available in two variants: the base Multistrada V2, priced at Rs 18.88 lakh, and the Multistrada V2 S, which starts at Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The latest Multistrada V2 lineup has undergone a notable weight reduction, revised ergonomics, a reworked chassis, and features the updated 890 cc V2 engine.

New Multistrada V2: Design and Ergonomics

Visually, the new model retains the familiar Multistrada silhouette but with sharper detailing. The front end now features new headlights and DRLs, which give it a more aggressive look. Ducati says that the frame, subframe, and swingarm have been redesigned as well. Moreover, the brand has also refined the seating position and ergonomics by lowering the seat height.



For the V2 S variant, Ducati has focused on enhancing passenger comfort by improving legroom and torso space. The top box and side case mounts have been repositioned to create more room for the pillion.

New Multistrada V2: Engine and Performance

Powering the motorcycle is a new 890 cc V2 engine, which weighs 54.9 kg. It produces 115 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. Ducati claims this configuration not only improves performance but also contributes significantly to the bike’s overall weight loss. The base V2 weighs 199 kg (dry), while the V2 S stands at 202 kg, both around 18 kg lighter than the outgoing model. The bike now comes with a slightly smaller 19-litre fuel tank.

Ducati also highlights improved handling characteristics, especially at low speeds, thanks to the reworked chassis geometry and ergonomic refinements. Valve clearance checks are required every 45,000 km.

New Multistrada V2: Features

The 2025 Multistrada V2 lineup is loaded with electronics. It comes with five riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet – along with Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Engine Brake Control (EBC).

A new 5-inch TFT display with a refreshed multilingual interface and three information layouts is standard. The V2 S variant also includes the Ducati Multimedia System, allowing smartphone connectivity and optional turn-by-turn navigation.

Other standard features include Cruise Control, a USB charging port, and the Ducati Brake Light EVO, which automatically activates emergency flashing under hard braking.

New Multistrada V2: Cycle Parts

The base Multistrada V2 uses mechanically adjustable 45mm Marzocchi suspension offering 170 mm of travel at both ends. The V2 S, however, steps up with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), a semi-active system that automatically adjusts damping in real time based on riding conditions.

An added feature on the S variant is Minimum Preload, which lowers the suspension when stopping to make it easier for the rider to put their feet down. Both models come with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.

New Multistrada V2: Colour and Price

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 range is offered in three variants and colour combinations. The standard Multistrada V2 is available in Ducati Red, priced at Rs 18.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec Multistrada V2 S is offered in two options: Ducati Red at Rs 21 lakh and Storm Green at Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom).