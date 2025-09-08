2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs 22.98 Lakh

Ducati India has launched its 2025 editions of the Multistrada V4 and V4 S models, bringing a host of upgrades in performance, comfort, and safety to the adventure-touring motorcycle. Prices begin at Rs 22.98 lakh for the base Multistrada V4 which goes up to Rs 28.64 lakh for the V4 S. Over that, for the additional spoked-wheel option, the sticker price goes up to Rs 30.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

With the 2025 edition, Ducati has updated the motorcycle with some new features and upgraded some of the existing system. Visually, the Multistrada sports a sharper front inspired by the Panigale V4, showcasing a redesigned dual LED headlight cluster with cornering lights and a sportier redesigned silencer. Meanwhile, the motorcycle gets a new Wet ride mode, what has been optimised for slippery conditions, while the Enduro mode has been recalibrated for even better operation.

Next, to make it easier to manage the motorcycle at slow speeds, the 2025 Multistrada V4 is equipped with Ducati’s Automatic Lowering Device, which automatically drops the seat height by 30 mm when traveling below 10 kmph. Additionally, on the V4 S variant, the adaptive cruise control feature has been updated with Forward Collision Warning to further increase its safety factor.

Furthermore, the V4 S is now offered with skyhook DSS EVO semi-active suspension, complete with bump detection and self-levelling features, ensuring optimal ride comfort regardless of load or terrain. As for the pillion, the comfort has been improvised by repositioning pannier and top-case mounts to create more legroom.

While the 2025 Multistrada V4 continues to be powered by the same 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo motor that registers 170 bhp of max power and 123.8 Nm of peak torque, the cylinder deactivation system has been updated where it gets activated even during low-speed motion, enhancing fuel efficiency by approximately 6 per cent over the previous version.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The launch of the 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S marks a new chapter for luxury adventure touring in India. The 2025 model year range embodies the very best of Ducati’s Italian craftsmanship, offering refined design, enhanced technology, and unmatched performance for discerning riders and their pillions, creating a benchmark in the sport touring segment. With the 2025 updates, the Multistrada range delivers an elevated riding experience that combines technology, sophisticated rider aids, and power like never before."