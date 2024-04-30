Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Gets New Graffiti Evo Livery; Prices Start From Rs 16.01 Lakh

Ducati India has added a new livery to the Hypermotard 950 RVE called the Graffiti Evo. The livery features street art-inspired graphics that Ducati says accentuate the bike's youthful and sporty character. This new version comes at a starting price of Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom), or about Rs 40,500 more than the standard bike.

New livery aside, the Hypermotard 950 RVE remains mechanically unchanged. It retains the 937 cc twin-cylinder engine offering a peak output of 112 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quick shifter.

The bike features a fully adjustable Marzocchi aluminum upside-down fork in the front and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with an aluminum single-sided swingarm in the rear. Braking is handled by radially-mounted twin 320 mm discs with Brembo monoblock callipers at the front and a 245 mm disc with a 2-piston calliper at the rear. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels and has a wet weight (without fuel) of 193 kg.

On the safety front the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE packs in tech such as cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control. Other features offered include ride modes, heated grips, removable passenger footpegs, an USB power outlet, an anti-theft system, and a Ducati multimedia system.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is also available in the standard Graffiti livery priced at Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

