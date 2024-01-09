Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will offer a ChatGPT-driven voice assistant in its vehicles at the 2024 CES show in Las Vegas. The user can access this feature by saying "Hello IDA" or through the steering wheel button.

Regarding data privacy, the automaker says that ChatGPT does not access any vehicle-specific information, and all queries and responses are promptly deleted for heightened data protection. Leveraging Cerence Chat Pro, which amalgamates various sources, including ChatGPT, IDA delivers accurate and relevant information while prioritising security and seamless integration.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for technical Development said, “We are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards. Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool.”

Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence said, "We are proud to build on our automotive expertise and our long-standing partnership with Volkswagen to offer its customers new innovations that leverage generative AI and large language models – even after they have purchased a vehicle. With Cerence Chat Pro, VW is empowered with an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that offers unmatched flexibility, customisation, and ease of deployment, while prioritising security and usability for drivers. As we look to the future, together Volkswagen and Cerence will explore collaboration to design a new, large-language-model-based (LLM) user experience as the foundation of Volkswagen’s next-generation in-car assistant."

It is worth noting that Volkswagen is not the only automaker to have integrated ChatGPT into its cars. A few months back Mercedes-Benz incorporated ChatGPT into its MBUX infotainment system. Though they initiated it with the beta testing program in the United States, inviting owners of over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with MBUX to participate in exploring the enhanced capabilities of the system.