Login

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Users can access this feature by saying "Hello IDA" or through the steering wheel button.
  • This integration offers seamless access to infotainment, navigation, and more via intuitive voice commands in Volkswagen's latest models.
  • ChatGPT operates without accessing vehicle-specific data, ensuring heightened data protection and security for users.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will offer a ChatGPT-driven voice assistant in its vehicles at the 2024 CES show in Las Vegas. The user can access this feature by saying "Hello IDA" or through the steering wheel button. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera

 

Regarding data privacy, the automaker says that ChatGPT does not access any vehicle-specific information, and all queries and responses are promptly deleted for heightened data protection. Leveraging Cerence Chat Pro, which amalgamates various sources, including ChatGPT, IDA delivers accurate and relevant information while prioritising security and seamless integration.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for technical Development said, “We are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards. Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool.”

 

Also Read: VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026

 

Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence said, "We are proud to build on our automotive expertise and our long-standing partnership with Volkswagen to offer its customers new innovations that leverage generative AI and large language models – even after they have purchased a vehicle. With Cerence Chat Pro, VW is empowered with an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that offers unmatched flexibility, customisation, and ease of deployment, while prioritising security and usability for drivers. As we look to the future, together Volkswagen and Cerence will explore collaboration to design a new, large-language-model-based (LLM) user experience as the foundation of Volkswagen’s next-generation in-car assistant."

It is worth noting that Volkswagen is not the only automaker to have integrated ChatGPT into its cars. A few months back Mercedes-Benz incorporated ChatGPT into its MBUX infotainment system. Though they initiated it with the beta testing program in the United States, inviting owners of over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with MBUX to participate in exploring the enhanced capabilities of the system.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen EV# Volkswagen Golf# ChatGPT# Voice Assistant
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 79,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 62,546 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.85 L
₹ 6,383 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

35 minutes ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.

Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The investment will be over a period of eight years for development of new products, including EVs, as well as capacity expansion of current products as and when required, the company has announced.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles

VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo

Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

19 days ago

As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.

Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved