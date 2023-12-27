VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 27, 2023
- This is the first time VW has confirmed a timeline for the ID. GTI's launch
- It will be based on the Volkswagen ID. 2 concept unveiled earlier this year
- Likely to feature an upgraded powertrain from the production ID.2 hatchback
Volkswagen’s head of design Andreas Mindt has dropped much-awaited news – the all-electric ID. GTI concept has been given the green light for a 2026 rollout. While Volkswagen maintained its plans to bring the electric GTI in the foreseeable future, this is the first time someone from the senior management candidly revealed details on the model’s launch. As with the ID. GTI concept, the production electric hot hatch will be based on the ID. 2 electric hatchback.
Also read: Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
Sharing details in a post on Instagram, Mindt gave an overview of the GTI moniker having started life with the Golf GTI in 1975. While the original was restricted to only 5,000 units, the GTI badge went on to adorn 2.8 million vehicles globally over nearly five decades. The badge will enter a new electric era in 2026.
The designer also shared a sketch comparing the original Mk1 GTI with the ID. GTI concept. The automaker has been emphasising the similarities between the MkI Golf GTI and ID. GTI concept since its unveiling in September this year.
Also read: Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
At the time, Volkswagen described the ID. GTI as a concept and promised it was planning the production version soon. The company however provided no specifications for the hot ID hatchback concept. In comparison, the ID.2all Concept from early 2023 featured a 222 bhp electric motor and featured a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of under seven seconds and a 160 kmph top speed. The GTI is likely to build on these numbers with the electric powertrain likely to be upgraded for more spirited performance. As with the ID2, the GTI is also expected to sit on VW’s new MEB entry platform.
