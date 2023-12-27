Login

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • This is the first time VW has confirmed a timeline for the ID. GTI's launch
  • It will be based on the Volkswagen ID. 2 concept unveiled earlier this year
  • Likely to feature an upgraded powertrain from the production ID.2 hatchback

Volkswagen’s head of design Andreas Mindt has dropped much-awaited news – the all-electric ID. GTI concept has been given the green light for a 2026 rollout. While Volkswagen maintained its plans to bring the electric GTI in the foreseeable future, this is the first time someone from the senior management candidly revealed details on the model’s launch. As with the ID. GTI concept, the production electric hot hatch will be based on the ID. 2 electric hatchback.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
 

Sharing details in a post on Instagram, Mindt gave an overview of the GTI moniker having started life with the Golf GTI in 1975. While the original was restricted to only 5,000 units, the GTI badge went on to adorn 2.8 million vehicles globally over nearly five decades. The badge will enter a new electric era in 2026. 
 

undefined

The designer also shared a sketch comparing the original Mk1 GTI with the ID. GTI concept. The automaker has been emphasising the similarities between the MkI Golf GTI and ID. GTI concept since its unveiling in September this year. 


 Also read: Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
 

At the time, Volkswagen described the ID. GTI as a concept and promised it was planning the production version soon. The company however provided no specifications for the hot ID hatchback concept. In comparison, the ID.2all Concept from early 2023 featured a 222 bhp electric motor and featured a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of under seven seconds and a 160 kmph top speed. The GTI is likely to build on these numbers with the electric powertrain likely to be upgraded for more spirited performance. As with the ID2, the GTI is also expected to sit on VW’s new MEB entry platform.

# Volkswagen ID Concept# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept# Volkswagen Electric Vehicle# Volkswagen ID. GTI
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14887 second ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13573 second ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13136 second ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-11042 second ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4214 second ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2465 second ago

The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2187 second ago

A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1779 second ago

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The additional funding provided to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority is to be used to provide essentials such as food, water and healthcare to communities affected by the cyclone

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo

Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

6 days ago

As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.

Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network

Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved