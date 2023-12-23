Login

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut

The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 23, 2023

Story
  • New model gets revised headlights, light bar, and an illuminated VW badge
  • Will make its global debut in 2024
  • Next-gen Golf expected to go all-electric

Volkswagen recently previewed the mid-cycle refresh of its Golf hatchback during a video looking back on the company's highlights from 2023. The teaser provides the first glimpse of the hatchback’s updated design ahead of its official debut in 2024.

 

Visual updates are expected to be quite mild based on prototypes spotted testing on international roads. The teaser image confirms some of the updated elements including new headlights, a light bar spanning the width of the fascia and an illuminated VW logo on the grille. Larger infotainment touch screens matching other recent VW models are expected inside. Variants like the performance-focused GTI and R trims will also likely see tweaks.
 

2023 Volkswagne Golf GTI 380.

 

Mechanically, the Golf is likely to remain unchanged from the pre-facelifted model with the familiar set of engines likely being carried forward. VW could however extract even more power out of the units, particularly on the performance-focused variants.
 

The Golf Mk8 refresh comes amid reports that VW is gearing up to unveil an all-electric Golf by 2028 based on the company's new SSP EV platform. VW has announced plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2033, signaling the eventual demise of ICE Golf models in the coming decade.

