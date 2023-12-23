Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 23, 2023
- New model gets revised headlights, light bar, and an illuminated VW badge
- Will make its global debut in 2024
- Next-gen Golf expected to go all-electric
Volkswagen recently previewed the mid-cycle refresh of its Golf hatchback during a video looking back on the company's highlights from 2023. The teaser provides the first glimpse of the hatchback’s updated design ahead of its official debut in 2024.
Visual updates are expected to be quite mild based on prototypes spotted testing on international roads. The teaser image confirms some of the updated elements including new headlights, a light bar spanning the width of the fascia and an illuminated VW logo on the grille. Larger infotainment touch screens matching other recent VW models are expected inside. Variants like the performance-focused GTI and R trims will also likely see tweaks.
2023 Volkswagne Golf GTI 380.
Mechanically, the Golf is likely to remain unchanged from the pre-facelifted model with the familiar set of engines likely being carried forward. VW could however extract even more power out of the units, particularly on the performance-focused variants.
The Golf Mk8 refresh comes amid reports that VW is gearing up to unveil an all-electric Golf by 2028 based on the company's new SSP EV platform. VW has announced plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2033, signaling the eventual demise of ICE Golf models in the coming decade.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-9656 second ago
Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.
-8862 second ago
The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.
-422 second ago
Since its establishment, the Motoring Hall of Fame has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide.
15 minutes ago
The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
16 hours ago
Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.
16 hours ago
In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.
17 hours ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
17 hours ago
The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
19 hours ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
21 hours ago
The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.
1 day ago
As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.
2 days ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
6 days ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
6 days ago
The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
10 days ago
The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.