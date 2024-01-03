2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 3, 2024
- Taycan prototype eclipses previous Taycan lap time by 26 seconds
- Lap time encroaches into electric hypercar territory
- Prototype likely to be a new range topping variant to the Taycan range
Porsche has revealed that its upcoming performance-focused Taycan EV is notably quicker than the current Taycan Turbo S around the Nurburgring. A pre-production prototype of the upcoming Taycan set a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes at the Nordschleife circuit – 26 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S. The Taycan Turbo S had set the lap time back in August 2022. The time also puts the upcoming hot Taycan within shouting distance of the Rimac Nevera’s 7:05.298 lap record. Porsche development driver Lars Kern drove the Taycan prototype.
Also read: Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
The lap time of 7:07.55 minutes was within shouting distance of the Rimac Nevera's 7:05.298 EV lap record.
Porsche said that for the run, the prototype had been modified with a roll cage and racing bucket seats for safety reasons. The company also revealed that the prototype had built up a gap of over 1.3 km over the Taycan Turbo S by the time it crossed the finish line. Porsche said it will release the full lap video in mid-March 2024.
Also read: Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
The Taycan is set to receive a mid-lifecycle refresh in the coming months with a new variant replacing the Turbo S as the range-topping derivative of the electric sedan. The refreshed model is expected to drop around the same time as Porsche makes the lap run video public.
The prototype was 26 seconds quicker than the time set by the Taycan Turbo S in 2022.
The variant seen here is likely to be a new range-topping variant offering even more power than the current Turbo S. While a name for the variant is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that Porsche could name the new variant in line with the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT as the Taycan Turbo GT. The prototype did wear some notable aero enhancements such as a front lip splitter, large rear wing and canards on the bumpers.
Also read: Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
Powertrain details also remain under wraps though if reports are to be believed Porsche is expected to up the ante with a new tri-motor set-up on the new range-topping variant with a pair of electric motors mounted on the rear axle. The result is expected to be a new top variant with notable gains in power and torque as well as quicker acceleration times. The battery tech is also likely to be improved on which could enhance the range across variants.
