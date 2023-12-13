Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
Highlights
- Production-spec design of the Porsche Macan EV still yet to be revealed.
- The Macan EV’s interior layout is similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera.
- To be equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack that will deliver range figures of up to 480 km.
Details regarding the upcoming Porsche Macan EV’s interior and technical specifications have been revealed. Set to debut in 2024, the Macan EV will feature a distinctive design over the outgoing model, which is yet to be showcased by the brand in production-spec. It will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and will run on an 800-volt architecture. It will also be the first EV in Porsche’s lineup to be sold alongside its ICE counterpart upon unveil.
Also Read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
The Porsche Macan EV will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE)
While Porsche is still yet to completely reveal what the Macan EV will look like, the prototype gives us a hint about certain styling cues. These include the newly designed DRLs, along with the all-new bumper which houses the horizontal slats for the headlamps. The taillamps on the car run throughout the rear section and look more in line with the newer cars in Porsche’s lineup. It is unclear if Porsche plans to release an all-new iteration of the ICE model with similar design cues.
The Macan EV will get a three-screen layout, with an optional passenger side display, similar to the Cayenne and the Panamera
The Macan EV’s interior layout is similar to the Porsche Cayenne and the third-generation Porsche Panamera, with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.9-inch central infotainment displays and a passenger side display which is usually offered as an option. The climate control will still be accessible via buttons, unlike the other EV in Porsche’s lineup, the Taycan, which has a touchscreen panel for the same. The most interesting bit about the electric SUV’s cabin though, is that it will be equipped with an all-new Augmented Reality (AR) Head Up Display. However, this is likely only to be offered as an optional extra, and not as standard equipment.
Also Read: Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
The Macan EV will get an all-new Augmented Reality (AR) Head Up Display
While exact details are not available, it is expected that the Macan EV will be offered in a range of variants, and both, RWD and AWD configurations. We do however know that the range-topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp. It will be equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack that will deliver range figures of up to 480 km.
