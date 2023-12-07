Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 7, 2023
Highlights
- The Porsche Leipzig plant started as an assembly line in 2002.
- The Panamera model line has been operating in Leipzig since 2009.
- The Porsche Leipzig facility employs over 4,400 personnel.
Porsche AG’s manufacturing facility in Leipzig has achieved a new milestone with the rollout of the two millionth vehicle from the plant. The two millionth vehicle to leave the production line was the new-generation Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid that made its global debut a few days ago. The four-door coupe finished in the Madeira Gold Metallic paint scheme is heading to its new owner in Dubai.
The Leipzig plant in Germany began operations in 2002 as an assembly plant but production began in 2009 with the Panamera. The facility was transformed into a modern manufacturing unit in 2016 with the arrival of the second-generation Panamera after Porsche integrated paint shop and body production units as well.
Also Read: Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Turbo To Commemorate 60 Years of the 911
“The success story of our Leipzig location is closely linked to the Panamera,” said, Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Management Board of Porsche Leipzig GmbH. “Like the location itself, the model represents growth and change. The expansion to a full factory was a groundbreaking decision for the site. As a full factory, we manufacture models in their entirety, from the construction of the body to the final assembly. This has laid the foundation for new car projects and continued growth.”
The Porsche Leipzig factory has been a growth driver not only for the automaker but the central German region as well. The plant boasts a workforce of over 4,400 employees while the facility has been upgraded to produce all types of current and future vehicles including internal combustion, hybrid and electric, from the same assembly line.
Gerd Rupp further added, “Our employees are our biggest success factor. Without the commitment of our team, there were many challenges we wouldn’t have been able to master.”
Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
The all-new Panamera gets comprehensive upgrades including new powertrain options, evolutionary styling and more tech in the cabin. The automaker though will only retail the sedan version of the Panamera, while the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon has been discontinued with the latest generation. India prices for the new Panamera have been revealed with the range starting from Rs. 1.68 crore (ex-showroom). That said, India only gets the V6-powered options, while the Turbo Hybrid variants won’t be making it to our market.
