Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Turbo To Commemorates 60 Years of the 911
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 2, 2023
Highlights
- The original 911 Turbo, was equipped with a 3.0-liter engine producing 276 bhp
- Bespoke creation based on the historic 911 Turbo Nr. 1
- The 911 Turbo Nr. 1 was commissioned by Louise Piëch, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche
Porsche celebrated the 60th anniversary of the legendary 911 with a custom-built 911 Turbo. The vehicle, part of Porsche’s Sonderwunsch personalisation program, was a joint project involving Style Porsche, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Middle East and Africa, and Porsche Heritage.
The one-off 911 Turbo draws inspiration from the "911 Turbo Nr. 1," that was originally commissioned for Louise Piëch, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche. Unlike the standard 911 Turbo of the time, the bespoke Nr. 1 was based on the narrow chassis Carrera body style, though it still got the massive Turbo rear wing, and was gifted to Piëch on her 70th birthday. The Nr. 1’s cabin utilised Tartan fabric in the vivid red interior which was personally selected by Piëch.
In keeping with the theme, the one-off creation features an exterior finished in silver with Porsche graphics on the lower doors and a fixed rear wing. As with the Nr. 1, the modern recreation also sat on black alloy wheels.
Speaking about the one-off 911 Turbo, Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE said, “This very special car is not only a showcase of what is possible with our Porsche personalisation programmes, It also highlights the brave and pioneering Porsche spirit as we look back to the inspiration for this project – the ‘911 Turbo Nr. 1’.”
Porsche 911 Turbo Nr. 1
“The initial idea for this project began a year ago,” continues Patrick Gallas, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Manager, Porsche Middle East and Africa. “We wanted to create a modern iteration of a car that was truly unique. Luckily for us, there is no shortage of Porsche cars that people label as icons. We elected to ‘remaster’ one of the greatest icons of them all – the original 911 Turbo that belonged to Louise Piech.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 53,232 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 73,810 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 13,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 39,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 13,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Porsche Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12847 second ago
A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.
-10485 second ago
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.
-9815 second ago
Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year
-7928 second ago
-7350 second ago
The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.
-5156 second ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.
-1446 second ago
At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.
44 minutes ago
New variant of the Chetak scooter gets some changes as compared to the Premium variant currently on sale.
1 hour ago
The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022
2 hours ago
While sales were up in comparison to November 2022, Ather reported a 7 per cent decline in sales as compared to October 2023
5 days ago
Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.
5 days ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
6 days ago
The last Tourist Trophy left the halls of the Gyor factory, ending its iconic 25 year run.
7 days ago
Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
7 days ago
Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.