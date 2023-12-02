Login

Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Turbo To Commemorates 60 Years of the 911

The car draws inspiration from the historic "911 Turbo Nr. 1” commissioned by Ferdinand Porsche’s daughter
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 2, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The original 911 Turbo, was equipped with a 3.0-liter engine producing 276 bhp
  • Bespoke creation based on the historic 911 Turbo Nr. 1
  • The 911 Turbo Nr. 1 was commissioned by Louise Piëch, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche

Porsche celebrated the 60th anniversary of the legendary 911 with a custom-built 911 Turbo. The vehicle, part of Porsche’s Sonderwunsch personalisation program, was a joint project involving Style Porsche, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Middle East and Africa, and Porsche Heritage. 
 

The one-off 911 Turbo draws inspiration from the "911 Turbo Nr. 1," that was originally commissioned for Louise Piëch, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche. Unlike the standard 911 Turbo of the time, the bespoke Nr. 1 was based on the narrow chassis Carrera body style, though it still got the massive Turbo rear wing, and was gifted to Piëch on her 70th birthday. The Nr. 1’s cabin utilised Tartan fabric in the vivid red interior which was personally selected by Piëch.
 

In keeping with the theme, the one-off creation features an exterior finished in silver with Porsche graphics on the lower doors and a fixed rear wing. As with the Nr. 1, the modern recreation also sat on black alloy wheels.
 

Speaking about the one-off 911 Turbo, Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE said, “This very special car is not only a showcase of what is possible with our Porsche personalisation programmes, It also highlights the brave and pioneering Porsche spirit as we look back to the inspiration for this project – the ‘911 Turbo Nr. 1’.”
 

Porsche 911 Turbo Nr. 1

 

“The initial idea for this project began a year ago,” continues Patrick Gallas, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Manager, Porsche Middle East and Africa. “We wanted to create a modern iteration of a car that was truly unique. Luckily for us, there is no shortage of Porsche cars that people label as icons. We elected to ‘remaster’ one of the greatest icons of them all – the original 911 Turbo that belonged to Louise Piech.”

