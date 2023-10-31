Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show

Nissan is reviving the spirit of the legendary Datsun 240Z that clinched victory at the gruelling 1971 East African Safari Rally with the unveiling of a rugged rally-inspired Z Tribute at the 2023 SEMA Show. Built by Tommy Pike Customs, this unique sports car combines modern performance with the timeless charm of a rally champion.

The Datsun 240Z, with its iconic wins at the East African Safari Rally in 1971 and 1973, is etched in motorsport history. Nissan pays homage to these triumphs with the Rally Z Tribute, a tasteful tribute inspired by the 1971 champion.

The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a distinctive dark red exterior with a black hood. Its front end is equipped with additional lighting, including lower bumper lights, hood-mounted lights, and A-pillar lights. A tubular guard and skid plate up front provide essential protection for off-road excursions.

To ensure it can tackle rugged terrains, this Z rides on a custom KW Safari suspension that lifts the ride height by 2 inches (50 mm). The suspension features adjustable upper control arms, outer tie rod ends, and various other components, allowing drivers to fine-tune the ride for different conditions.



The vehicle features prototype Nismo Safari wheels, 17 inches (432 mm) in diameter and 7.5 inches (190 mm) wide, wrapped in chunky Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires, providing exceptional traction and durability in challenging off-road situations.

Under the hood, the V6 engine gets a boost from an AMS tune, surpassing 400 horsepower, although the exact output isn't specified. The powertrain enhancements also include a twin-disc clutch, flywheel, cold-air intake, carbon-fibre engine cover, and cat-back exhaust, all enhanced by Nismo components.

Inside, the Rally Z Tribute features Recaro Pole Position seats and a roll bar for securing a four-point harness. The passenger-side dashboard showcases a map of the East African Safari Rally course and retro timing equipment, adding to its nostalgic charm.

The Datsun 240Z that conquered the East African Safari Rally is an icon, and the Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute brilliantly captures the essence of this legendary machine. In addition to the modern rally-inspired Z Tribute, the SEMA Show also features a replica of the original Datsun 240Z from the East African Safari Rally. This remarkable replica, on loan from a collector, authentically represents the rally legend that made history back in 1971.

Nissan's quest to revive rally history with the Safari Rally Z Tribute is a remarkable tribute to the legacy of the Datsun 240Z. While it's unlikely this off-road Z will see production, parts of its design and enhancements could inspire DIY enthusiasts and possibly lead to new accessories in the future.

Nissan continues to expand its Z lineup, recently introducing the Nismo model, which cranks the twin-turbo V6 to 420 hp. With a focus on safety and performance, the Nismo variant starts at a $66,085 (₹55,01,800) post-destination fee.

We now live in an era where off-roading has gained immense popularity, with iconic supercar brands like Porsche or Lamborghini churning out off-road versions of their best-selling models like the 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato. This rally-inspired Z Tribute reignites the spirit of adventure with a blend of history and modern performance, a possible source of inspiration for Nissan enthusiasts and DIY aficionados.