Nissan Hyper Force Performance EV Concept; Could Be Upcoming All-Electric GT-R

The EV has been designed in collaboration with NISMO Racing and Polyphony Digital Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

26-Oct-23 03:16 PM IST

  • The Nissan Hyper Force concept could be the upcoming all-electric version of the Nissan GT-R.
  • High-performance EV to produce upto 1341 bhp.
  • Gets two drive modes- R (Racing) and GT (Grand Touring).

Nissan has unveiled its latest electric concept vehicle, the Hyper Force at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. A high-performance car, the Hyper Force is the last of a lineup of five electric concept cars which also include the Hyper Punk, Hyper Adventure, Hyper Urban and the Hyper Tourer. While there hasn't been any official comments from the brand, the concept could preview an all-electric version of the Nissan GT-R, with some design elements bearing a resemblance to the current R35 GT-R. Aside from this, the EV has been designed in collaboration with NISMO Racing and Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and makers of the Gran Turismo video game.

 

The Hyper Force concept sports plenty of cuts and creases along with lightweight carbon forged wheels

 

In terms of its design, the Hyper Force concept looks striking with plenty of cuts and creases. The fascia sports headlamps connected by a lightbar along with a large bumper that stretches further away from the air-intake section. The EV’s profile does hold some similarities to the outgoing Nissan GT-R with its muscular-looking rear fenders and sloping roofline. Other visual elements include lightweight carbon forged wheels and taillamps that resemble the ones on the outgoing GT-R, along with a massive rear spoiler and diffuser. 

 

The car's cabin features plenty of light strips that change colour according to the drive mode

 

On the inside, things get even more interesting with its dashboard featuring multiple screens around the steering wheel along with panels on the passenger side that extend towards the seats. The car can also be operated in Augmented Reality (AR) mode and Virtual Reality (VR) mode via a special helmet. This means that drivers can simultaneously play games while driving such as racing against the clock or against other online racers. Another interesting feature is the visually striking light strips that run through its dashboard and door sills. The interior lighting changes colour according to the car’s two drive modes- red in ‘R’ (Racing) mode and blue for ‘GT’ (Grand Touring) mode. Aside from this, the car also features autonomous driving with LIDAR. 

 

The rear section features lights similar to those on the outgoing Nissan GT-R along with a large diffuser and spoiler 

 

On the powertrain front, Nissan has stated that the car will produce up to 1341 bhp and hasn’t yet revealed other details such as the number of motors it uses. The EV will feature a solid-state battery along with the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system. 

