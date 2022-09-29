Nissan India To Make Important Announcements on October 18

Nissan India will make an important announcement on October 18, which could also include a completely new product for the Indian market. According to the invite, the theme of the event is “Move Beyond”, which suggests that the Japanese carmaker might showcase an electric vehicle or a hybrid car among other things. However, reports also suggest that the company might only make announcements of its future endeavours in India. At present, Nissan India retails only the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV and the Nissan Kicks compact SUV apart from the Nissan GT-R sportscar.

So, the biggest news to come out of the Nissan event can be the arrival of the Nissan Ariya electric SUV for the Indian market. Since major carmakers have started to explore their options in this segment, it is highly possible that Nissan could do the same. The Nissan Ariya electric SUV comes equipped with two battery options- 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs. The larger battery pack however has a claimed range of about 500 km on a single charge. If launched, the Nissan Ariya electric SUV could be priced around Rs. 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Nissan Ariya Electric SUV

Nissan Motor India might also revive the X-Trail moniker in India in its hybridised form. Nissan had tested the car during the 2016 Auto Expo with plans to introduce it, however. that plan never played out for the company. The Nissan X-Trail is available in both mild and strong hybrid formats in the European market.

Nissan Z

A far-fetched idea could be the Nissan Z, the two-seater convertible that develops around 400 bhp from its V6 engine. It comes in both manual and automatic formats, as well as front-engine, and rear-wheel drive set-up. The seventh-generation Nissan Z is the spiritual successor to the Nissan 370Z introduced and will debut as a 2023 model for the global markets.

Nissan Leaf EV

An even far-fetched idea could be the launch of the 2023 Nissan Leaf. The company has been testing the car extensively for many years now, speculating at its India launch. However, the company has time and again refuted this news. Maybe, it is time for the new Nissan Leaf EV to finally arrive at our shores.