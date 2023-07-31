Alfa Romeo Teases Final ICE Supercar Ahead of August 30 Debut

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo plans to transition to an all-electric brand in the coming years. However, before embracing electrification entirely, the company will release one final internal combustion engine (ICE) car on August 30. Though the vehicle remains unnamed, it has been referred to as "6C" or "33," likely due to its rumored six-cylinder engine and links to the 33 Stradale's design.

Recently, Alfa Romeo's Italian Instagram account teased an image of the upcoming supercar's steering wheel, featuring a brown center cap and silver badge. The car will reportedly be largely based on the Maserati MC20.

It is reported that only 33 units of the upcoming model will be produced, with each already sold for a speculated price over €1 million. If accurate, this would make it about five times pricier than the base Maserati MC20 in Italy. In terms of speed, Alfa Romeo's new model is expected to reach up to 206 mph (333 km/h), slightly outpacing the Maserati MC20 at 202 mph (325 km/h).

The vehicle's engine remains unknown but might employ Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 or a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models. Some speculate a hybrid option combining the Nettuno with an electric motor for an estimated output of approximately 800 horsepower.

Although this supercar appears to mark Alfa Romeo's last ICE release, next year may see another ICE vehicle with a sub-Tonale crossover launching alongside Jeep Avenger's electric variant. The sub-Tonale could offer both powertrain types and might serve as the brand's final gasoline engine-equipped vehicle.

Apart from these two models, all upcoming models will be electric vehicles. This encompasses the successors of Giulia and Stelvio, as well as a bigger SUV aimed at the American market.



