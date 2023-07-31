  • Home
  • News
  • Alfa Romeo Teases Final ICE Supercar Ahead of August 30 Debut

Alfa Romeo Teases Final ICE Supercar Ahead of August 30 Debut

Alfa Romeo to go all-electric, but before that, a final ICE supercar to debut on August 30 with unique design and limited production
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
31-Jul-23 09:55 PM IST
Teaser Image_1000x600_75.jpg
Highlights
  • Alfa Romeo to release final ICE car, rumored as "6C" or "33," on August 30.
  • Teaser image of supercar's minimalist steering wheel released.
  • Limited production run of 33 units, each speculated to cost over €1 million.

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo plans to transition to an all-electric brand in the coming years. However, before embracing electrification entirely, the company will release one final internal combustion engine (ICE) car on August 30. Though the vehicle remains unnamed, it has been referred to as "6C" or "33," likely due to its rumored six-cylinder engine and links to the 33 Stradale's design.

 

Recently, Alfa Romeo's Italian Instagram account teased an image of the upcoming supercar's steering wheel, featuring a brown center cap and silver badge. The car will reportedly be largely based on the Maserati MC20.

 

Also Read: Stellantis Unveils 'STLA Medium' Electric Platform for Future Models

 

It is reported that only 33 units of the upcoming model will be produced, with each already sold for a speculated price over €1 million. If accurate, this would make it about five times pricier than the base Maserati MC20 in Italy. In terms of speed, Alfa Romeo's new model is expected to reach up to 206 mph (333 km/h), slightly outpacing the Maserati MC20 at 202 mph (325 km/h).

 

The vehicle's engine remains unknown but might employ Maserati's twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 or a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models. Some speculate a hybrid option combining the Nettuno with an electric motor for an estimated output of approximately 800 horsepower.

 

Also Read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Get Assured Buyback, Extended Warranty Packages

 

Although this supercar appears to mark Alfa Romeo's last ICE release, next year may see another ICE vehicle with a sub-Tonale crossover launching alongside Jeep Avenger's electric variant. The sub-Tonale could offer both powertrain types and might serve as the brand's final gasoline engine-equipped vehicle.

 

Apart from these two models, all upcoming models will be electric vehicles. This encompasses the successors of Giulia and Stelvio, as well as a bigger SUV aimed at the American market.


 

Related Articles
Bonhams' Greenwich Auction Set To Showcase Rare And Luxurious Cars
Bonhams' Greenwich Auction Set To Showcase Rare And Luxurious Cars
2 months ago
Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Presents New Car For The 2023 Season
Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Presents New Car For The 2023 Season
6 months ago
F1: Audi Acquires Stake In Sauber Ahead Of Planned F1 Entry in 2026
F1: Audi Acquires Stake In Sauber Ahead Of Planned F1 Entry in 2026
6 months ago
F1: Alfa Romeo To Launch 2023 Challenger On February 7
F1: Alfa Romeo To Launch 2023 Challenger On February 7
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner