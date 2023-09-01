Login

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Unveiled; Gets ICE And EV Powertrains

The latest creation from Alfa Romeo is limited to only 33 examples, with all units already sold
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Sep-23 06:41 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered in ICE and EV powertrains
  • ICE: 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine generating over 612 bhp
  • EV: delivers over 740 bhp and boasts an estimated range of 450 km (WLTP)

Alfa Romeo has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated 33 Stradale supercar, production of which will be limited to just 33 units, all of which have already been sold. The 33 Stradale is a tribute to Alfa Romeo's history. This supercar draws inspiration from the legendary 1967 33 Stradale, an icon of the 1960s that was born from the racing prowess of the Tipo 33.

 

This limited-run model consists of only 33 units, all of which have already been sold

 

Buyers of the 33 Stradale have a choice between two powertrains. The first is a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine generating over 612 bhp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and an electronic limited-slip differential. The second option is an all-electric configuration that delivers over 740 bhp and boasts an estimated range of 450 km (WLTP). With either powertrain, the 33 Stradale can reach a top speed of 333 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than three seconds.

 

The 33 Stradale gets two modes: road and track

 

Also Read: Stellantis Unveils 'STLA Medium' Electric Platform for Future Models

 

The 33 Stradale caters to different driving preferences with two modes: road and track. The supercar features a dual-arm suspension system with active shock absorbers. It also boasts semi-virtual steering on both the front and rear axles. There is even a front axle lift system that raises the front end to clear obstacles when needed. Braking duties come from an integrated Alfa Romeo brake-by-wire braking system, developed by Brembo.

 

The cockpit is available in two configurations, Tributo and Alfa Corse

 

Inside, the 33 Stradale combines lightweight materials like aluminium and carbon fibre. Alcantara adds to the luxurious feel. The cockpit is available in two configurations, Tributo and Alfa Corse, each offering a unique aesthetic along with three colour options: blue, red, and a white and red livery inspired by the original 33 Stradale racer.

 

Also Read: Stellantis Unveils 'STLA Medium' Electric Platform for Future Models

 

The legendary 1967 33 Stradale

 

The 33 Stradale pays homage to its racing roots. It traces its lineage back to the Tipo 33, known and said to have been a dominant force in motorsport during its time. Alfa Romeo's racing journey, marked by Project 33, led to numerous victories and championship titles. With the 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo is returning to the world of "fuoriserie" (custom-built) cars after over 50 years.

# Alfa Romeo Cars# Alfa Romeo# Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale# 33 Stradale# Supercar# Alfa Romeo 33# limited edition

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Unveiled; Gets ICE And EV Powertrains
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn