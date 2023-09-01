Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Unveiled; Gets ICE And EV Powertrains

Alfa Romeo has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated 33 Stradale supercar, production of which will be limited to just 33 units, all of which have already been sold. The 33 Stradale is a tribute to Alfa Romeo's history. This supercar draws inspiration from the legendary 1967 33 Stradale, an icon of the 1960s that was born from the racing prowess of the Tipo 33.

Buyers of the 33 Stradale have a choice between two powertrains. The first is a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine generating over 612 bhp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and an electronic limited-slip differential. The second option is an all-electric configuration that delivers over 740 bhp and boasts an estimated range of 450 km (WLTP). With either powertrain, the 33 Stradale can reach a top speed of 333 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than three seconds.

The 33 Stradale gets two modes: road and track

The 33 Stradale caters to different driving preferences with two modes: road and track. The supercar features a dual-arm suspension system with active shock absorbers. It also boasts semi-virtual steering on both the front and rear axles. There is even a front axle lift system that raises the front end to clear obstacles when needed. Braking duties come from an integrated Alfa Romeo brake-by-wire braking system, developed by Brembo.

The cockpit is available in two configurations, Tributo and Alfa Corse

Inside, the 33 Stradale combines lightweight materials like aluminium and carbon fibre. Alcantara adds to the luxurious feel. The cockpit is available in two configurations, Tributo and Alfa Corse, each offering a unique aesthetic along with three colour options: blue, red, and a white and red livery inspired by the original 33 Stradale racer.

The legendary 1967 33 Stradale

The 33 Stradale pays homage to its racing roots. It traces its lineage back to the Tipo 33, known and said to have been a dominant force in motorsport during its time. Alfa Romeo's racing journey, marked by Project 33, led to numerous victories and championship titles. With the 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo is returning to the world of "fuoriserie" (custom-built) cars after over 50 years.