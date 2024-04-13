Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car

Alfa Romeo has finally entered the electric vehicle market with its first electric car, the Milano compact SUV. The car comes in two electric variants: the Elettrica and the Elettrica Veloce, along with a petrol-hybrid option. The standard Elettrica has a 153.8 bhp motor, while the Elettrica Veloce is more performance-oriented and packs a 237 bhp motor. Both variants give an estimated range of 402 km on a WLTP cycle.

Starting with the exterior, the Italian brand mentioned that this compact incorporates a new design language for Alfa Romeo. The front gets an elongated matrix of LED headlights that are interconnected. The front bumper features large intakes and an integrated splitter. Moreover, the new Scudetto grille will identify the electric models, which feature the company's logo integrated into it. The dimensions of the Milano are 4170 in length, 1780 in width, and 1500 in height.

On the inside, the Milano's cabin features a large 10.25-inch digital display in front of the driver and a central 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Alfa Romeo has incorporated the Alfa DNA system into the Milano. This selectable drive mode system allows drivers to tailor the car's performance. Additionally, it also gets a clever navigation system that leverages real-time traffic data, battery monitoring, and driving style to recommend charging stops.

The Milano Elettrica also incorporates ‘Hey Alfa’, a virtual assistant, and the ChatGPT AI system. Working together, they use voice recognition to answer questions, provide information, and primarily act as an AI assistant while driving.

Using a smartphone, drivers can pre-plan destinations and remotely check on the car's location. Additionally, One can schedule charging sessions, set cabin temperature before the trip, and even lock or unlock the doors using a smartphone or smartwatch.

The Milano's engineering team has equipped the car with a suspension lowered by 25 mm. Braking duties are handled by a 380 mm front disc with four-piston monobloc callipers, while the Torsen differential offers a good amount of traction in all conditions, along with 20-inch tyres.

Under the hood, the Milano Elettrica has a hybrid synchronous motor with a new 54-kWh battery. The brand says that the Milano can be charged from 10-to-80 per cent in under 30 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. The Milano Elettrica Speciale comes with an 11-kW three-phase onboard charger for those seeking even faster charging at home.

Alfa Romeo offers its new compact in three distinct powertrains or variants: the Elettrica, the high-performance Elettrica Veloce, and even a petrol hybrid option. Additionally, three options – technology, exclusivity, and sportiness – allow you to personalise the Milano to match your driving style and preferences.