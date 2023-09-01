F1: Ferrari And Alfa Romeo Reveal Special Liveries For Home Grand Prix In Monza

In a tribute to its 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours victory, the Ferrari Formula 1 team has revealed a celebratory livery for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The SF-23 car will feature distinctive yellow V stripes on the nose cone and engine cover, matching the 499P Hypercar's Le Mans-winning paint job. Race numbers and drivers' special helmets will also incorporate the same shade of yellow.



Ferrari's connection with the colour yellow harks back to Modena, home to the Scuderia, and the 2022 F1 car featured a similar yellow-themed livery for last year's Monza race. The team plans to showcase its F1 milestones and other racing achievements along the paddock-to-pit garage walkway at Monza.



Alfa Romeo pays hommage to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team is set to commemorate the Alfa 33 Stradale with a special livery for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. This unique design, featuring gold accents and the Italian tricolore on the engine cover, pays homage to the iconic Alfa Romeo car's launch at the Alfa Romeo Museum near Milan, marking 56 years since its debut.





Ferrari's livery is inspired by the 499P that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As Alfa Romeo parts ways with the Sauber-run squad at the end of the 2023 season, the Italian Grand Prix holds special significance as their last home race together. While Alfa Romeo may leave Sauber, reports suggest they might enter a sponsorship deal with the Haas F1 team, although formal talks have yet to commence.



Alfa Romeo's performance in Formula 1 has been challenging this season, with its sights set on improvement as it currently sits in ninth place in the constructors' championship standings, just ahead of AlphaTauri.