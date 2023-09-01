Login

F1: Ferrari And Alfa Romeo Reveal Special Liveries For Home Grand Prix In Monza

Two of the three Italian squads on the grid have something special planned for the Italian Grand Prix.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Sep-23 06:25 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari unveils a Le Mans-inspired livery for the Italian Grand Prix
  • The special design extends to race numbers, drivers' helmets, and race suits
  • Alfa Romeo F1 team reveals a unique car livery at Monza to celebrate the Alfa 33 Stradale 56th anniversary

In a tribute to its 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours victory, the Ferrari Formula 1 team has revealed a celebratory livery for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The SF-23 car will feature distinctive yellow V stripes on the nose cone and engine cover, matching the 499P Hypercar's Le Mans-winning paint job. Race numbers and drivers' special helmets will also incorporate the same shade of yellow. 
 

Ferrari's connection with the colour yellow harks back to Modena, home to the Scuderia, and the 2022 F1 car featured a similar yellow-themed livery for last year's Monza race. The team plans to showcase its F1 milestones and other racing achievements along the paddock-to-pit garage walkway at Monza.
 

Alfa Romeo pays hommage to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

 

Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team is set to commemorate the Alfa 33 Stradale with a special livery for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. This unique design, featuring gold accents and the Italian tricolore on the engine cover, pays homage to the iconic Alfa Romeo car's launch at the Alfa Romeo Museum near Milan, marking 56 years since its debut.


 

Ferrari's livery is inspired by the 499P that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

 

As Alfa Romeo parts ways with the Sauber-run squad at the end of the 2023 season, the Italian Grand Prix holds special significance as their last home race together. While Alfa Romeo may leave Sauber, reports suggest they might enter a sponsorship deal with the Haas F1 team, although formal talks have yet to commence. 
 

Alfa Romeo's performance in Formula 1 has been challenging this season, with its sights set on improvement as it currently sits in ninth place in the constructors' championship standings, just ahead of AlphaTauri.

# Formula 1# F1# Ferrari F1# Scuderia Ferrari# Alfa Romeo# Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Ferrari And Alfa Romeo Reveal Special Liveries For Home Grand Prix In Monza
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn