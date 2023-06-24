  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Z Nismo Teased Ahead Of Debut

Nissan Z Nismo Teased Ahead Of Debut

Nissan has teased the high-performance Z Nismo in a video featuring Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
24-Jun-23 02:59 PM IST
_Nissan Z Nismo Teased Ahead Of Debut.jpg
Highlights
  • Nissan teases high-performance Nismo variant of latest Z model, hinting at launch
  • Shod with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires
  • Sports redesigned front bumper, sporty side skirts, and an extended duckbill spoiler

Nissan has released a teaser video of the Nismo variant of its latest Z model, hinting at the launch of the high-performance version. The video showcases the Nissan Z Nismo being skillfully maneuvered by Chris Forsberg, a three-time Formula Drift champion.

 

Also Read: Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta Steps Down; Replacement To Be Appointed Shortly

 

The Japanese automaker promises that the Nismo Z will offer a track-tuned performance along with bold and dynamic styling. The video provides a glimpse of the car's new bodykit, which exemplifies its more aggressive appearance compared to the standard model.

The Z Nismo is the sportscar's performance oriented version 

 

Distinctive design elements can be observed on the Nismo Z, such as a redesigned front bumper featuring a trapezoidal-shaped intake grille instead of the rectangular one found on the stock version. The front fascia also boasts a spoiler lip and upright blades at the corners, enhancing its sporty appeal.

 

Also Read: Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System

 

Furthermore, the Nismo Z comes with sporty side skirts, a modified rear bumper, and an extended duckbill spoiler that extends over the wheel arches, giving the car a more imposing stance and a wider profile. The iconic Nismo stripe is also present along the bottom of the vehicle, accompanied by notable branding throughout the exterior.

 

Under the hood, the standard Z model is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, generating 396 bhp of power at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm of torque. However, it remains uncertain if the Nismo variant will receive an increase in power output. Additionally, the availability of a six-speed manual transmission is yet to be confirmed, as the video showcases shift paddles indicating the presence of an automatic transmission (likely a nine-speed for the regular Z).

The Nismo will feature the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which may or may not see an increase in power output

 

One evident performance enhancement is the presence of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires on the Nismo Z, replacing the Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires found on the standard model. Inside the cabin, the digital instrument cluster features Nismo-specific displays, complemented by a steering wheel adorned with a red center line and Recaro sport bucket seats.


 

Related Articles
Renault CEO Luca de Meo to Lead Ampere EV Subsidiary
Renault CEO Luca de Meo to Lead Ampere EV Subsidiary
3 days ago
Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System
Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System
10 days ago
Nissan Unveils Carbon-Neutral Fuel Powered Z Racing Concept
Nissan Unveils Carbon-Neutral Fuel Powered Z Racing Concept
25 days ago
Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh
28 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Nissan Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now