Nissan Z Nismo Teased Ahead Of Debut

Nissan has released a teaser video of the Nismo variant of its latest Z model, hinting at the launch of the high-performance version. The video showcases the Nissan Z Nismo being skillfully maneuvered by Chris Forsberg, a three-time Formula Drift champion.

The Japanese automaker promises that the Nismo Z will offer a track-tuned performance along with bold and dynamic styling. The video provides a glimpse of the car's new bodykit, which exemplifies its more aggressive appearance compared to the standard model.

The Z Nismo is the sportscar's performance oriented version

Distinctive design elements can be observed on the Nismo Z, such as a redesigned front bumper featuring a trapezoidal-shaped intake grille instead of the rectangular one found on the stock version. The front fascia also boasts a spoiler lip and upright blades at the corners, enhancing its sporty appeal.

Furthermore, the Nismo Z comes with sporty side skirts, a modified rear bumper, and an extended duckbill spoiler that extends over the wheel arches, giving the car a more imposing stance and a wider profile. The iconic Nismo stripe is also present along the bottom of the vehicle, accompanied by notable branding throughout the exterior.

Under the hood, the standard Z model is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, generating 396 bhp of power at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm of torque. However, it remains uncertain if the Nismo variant will receive an increase in power output. Additionally, the availability of a six-speed manual transmission is yet to be confirmed, as the video showcases shift paddles indicating the presence of an automatic transmission (likely a nine-speed for the regular Z).

The Nismo will feature the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which may or may not see an increase in power output

One evident performance enhancement is the presence of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires on the Nismo Z, replacing the Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires found on the standard model. Inside the cabin, the digital instrument cluster features Nismo-specific displays, complemented by a steering wheel adorned with a red center line and Recaro sport bucket seats.



